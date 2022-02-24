GRAYSON Allie Stone has never known anything other being a district champion.
The West Carter senior and KABC 16th Region Player of the Year was not about to let anything stand in her way of a fifth consecutive 62nd District Tournament championship as West Carter pulled away late for a 52-41 win over Morgan County at East Carter on Thursday night.
“That was obviously the goal coming in here,” Stone said. “Morgan County is a great team, but I just wanted to end my senior year with another one.”
Stone led all scorers with 20 points but received plenty of defensive help from Hanna Henderson, who tallied 13 rebounds as the Comets outrebounded the Cougars 37-25.
“That’s huge and we talked about that so much this week,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Hanna is one of the best rebounders around and with her size, people don’t realize that. She goes and crashes hard and uses her body so well. Tonight, she went after it. She boxed them out and then went and got the ball. She was huge for us tonight.”
Henderson heeded her coach’s advice early and often.
“Coach always gets onto me for not going into the lane and going after it,” Henderson said. “So when I went in, I went after it and I think that’s what helped get us the game. It was like every possession I was getting a rebound and that helped my team transition it up the floor and score.”
West Carter netted the opening bucket, but Morgan County grabbed a 7-2 run behind five quick points from Emma Clinger to force a Comets timeout. That is when West Carter dug in defensively and made its first surge.
With Morgan County clinging to a one-point edge late in the first quarter, the Comets’ Camryn Burton connected with a banked 3-pointer for a 13-11 lead after one.
West Carter opened a five-point advantage at 21-16 but Morgan County evened the contest at 21-21 going to the half on an Emily Adkins bucket with 37 seconds to go. And Adkins led the Cougars to a 31-28 lead early in the third after an assist to McKenna Smith had Morgan County in control.
That is, until the Comets defense came alive once again. The Cougars went scoreless for over four minutes in the third while the night’s seventh lead change off a pair of Lexi Bond freebies put the Comets in front for good.
However, the long scoreless drought was only the first of two in the final stanza for the Cougars, who failed to net a point in over five minutes of the fourth while the Comets snatched their largest lead of the night, 45-34, on a Bond layup.
“Lexi Bond tonight, her defense was fantastic,” Conn said. “Her and Allie Stone were on two of their best players (Jenna Hampton and Adkins). We just stepped up and played really good defense.”
Morgan County coach Derrik Young said although playing shorthanded, he was pleased with the effort his squad gave.
“Coming into the game we knew we were at a disadvantage missing one of our leading scorers and ball handler (Autumn Ross),” Young said. “I’m proud of my kids as I can be. We had it tied up at the half and we gave them all we had for three quarters, but you could tell that we started to get tired. Defensively, we started making mental mistakes, but that’s part of the game.”
Hampton led the Cougars with 14 points. Adkins added 12.
Young said the Comets’ ability to go deeper on their bench aided their efforts of keeping the game at a speed the Cougars were not conditioned for.
“We tried to speed them up a little bit, but they were a little bit quicker,” Young said. “A few more athletes—we were a little bit bigger, but they were a little bit quicker and I think we did the best we could and gave all the effort we could’ve.”
As West Carter begins to prepare for the region tournament that begins Monday night at Morehead State, Conn explained that going in off a win this season was more than just riding a district title to Johnson Arena.
“It’s huge just coming in off of a win,” Conn said. “Not so much that you get much from being a winner going into the draw because nobody really wins this year with the draw, but coming off of a win, you go in with confidence and that’s big.”
MORGAN CO. 11 10 13 7 — 41
W. CARTER 13 8 15 16 — 52
Morgan County (41) — E. Clinger 5, Hampton 14, Adkins 12, Smith 7, M. Adkins 3, L. Clinger. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hampton 3, E. Clinger, M. Adkins). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 13.
West Carter (52) — Middleton 9, Stone 20, Bond 7, H. Henderson 5, Burton 5, A. Henderson 6. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Middleton, Stone, H. Henderson, Burton). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 8.