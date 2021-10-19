SANDY HOOK East Carter celebrated its 62nd District championship twice on Tuesday.
In the waning moments of the match against rival West Carter, a Comets serve landed near the sideline. The referee on the other end of the floor called it out, sending the Raiders into jubilation.
The chair umpire promptly waved them off with an overrule. East Carter reenacted the scene when West Carter sent a shot wide on the next point to preserve the Raiders’ 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20) victory and their second straight district title at Elliott County High School.
East Carter coach Jennifer Clark sees her squad playing its best volleyball at the right time. The rotation has been a work in progress throughout the season.
“I always hoped we would hit our stride now,” Clark said. “We were literally changing the lineup from game to game trying to see what works the best. We’ve went with this one for a couple of games now and it’s worked out.”
The Raiders have competed in 37 matches this year. The slate included a late-season trip to Rowan County to play in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions.
East Carter (19-18) won one of five contests that day, but Clark felt the showcase helped prepare the team to handle the big moments and big points in the postseason.
“We’ve had a lot of losses this year, but I think it was just practice,” Clark said. “This is what these girls have been playing for. We have played a lot of games this year.
“I wanted a schedule that included good teams and good competition,” she added. “West Carter is a really great team.”
The Raiders tied the first set at 8-8 and proceeded to record the next 10 behind the serving of MyKenzie Burton before the Comets could stop the run.
East Carter finished off the opening frame with an 18-2 spurt to win 25-10 and claim an early lead.
“We have struggled with that all season,” West Carter coach Christie Tackett said. “We are getting lost in our mistakes and not being able to come back from them. We have had a couple of rotations where we have struggled. We got behind there and could not recover.”
The two teams split the season series and have become a regular fixture in the district final. The offensive outburst helped the Raiders settle in and grab the momentum.
“We have a young team,” Clark said. “They were nervous at the start and having that confidence is really what they needed.”
West Carter (12-9) responded quickly in a second set that featured nine ties and a margin no greater than three until the Comets pushed ahead, 20-16. West Carter held off a late Raiders charge to prevail and tie the match.
Tackett said her young team is rebuilding and couldn’t find the right mindset at certain points to fight through on Tuesday.
“We have switched the lineup a few times this year,” Tackett said. “We were short a couple of defensive players that I felt were capable of getting it done at times. I moved my libero to setter this year and you can tell that hurt us defensively.”
The decisive moments of the third set had the two rivals tied once again at 20-20. The lead shifted several times until the score was knotted at 25-25.
East Carter took advantage of the extra court time. Zoe Stidham sent back a shot with a scoring block and the Comets could not return the next point over the net.
Unofficially, sophomore Alexis Thompson led the Raiders with nine kills and supplied three assists. Stidham and Skylier Bloemer each added five kills. Kaylee Robinson had 17 assists.
“Thompson, Stidham and Burton are on the court at all times,” Clark said. “Those are the girls we look towards to lead the team and encourage them.”
East Carter grabbed the early advantage in the fourth set and never relinquished it. The Comets cut the deficit to two at 19-17 but got no closer.
Rebecca Stevens and Jenna Jordan each had nine kills for the Comets. Hailey James dished out 20 assists.
