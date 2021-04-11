East Carter has long been the dominant force in 62nd District softball, to the tune of a 52-game winning streak against district opponents — most of them not close.
But thanks in large part to last spring’s lost season, the Lady Raiders are at a steep experience deficit — and not just within their own district.
“I’d say we’re probably the youngest team in Kentucky,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “I’d like to see the team that’s younger than what we’re gonna be.”
Indeed, seven of the nine Lady Raiders who took the field in the 2019 district tournament final are gone. It hasn’t mattered much in the early going: of East Carter’s five games in the first two weeks of the season, none have gone the distance — because all have been run-rule victories.
Elliott County, meanwhile, returns nine players who competed in 11 games or more two years ago. That has the Lady Lions believing the road to district supremacy runs through Sandy Hook.
“That’s what I told them: we’ve always been the hunter, trying to improve,” Elliott County coach Jack McDaniel said. “Now, everybody’s taken a back seat to East for so long. I told (the Lady Lions), ‘It’s up to you guys.’
“I think we can do it. It’s a challenge, to be that team that everybody’s gotta beat. Whether we are, I guess that’s up to them. It ain’t gonna come easy, because the other teams are gonna be ready.”
West Carter and Morgan County both have new coaches since the last season their teams got to take the field.
While four returning Lady Cougars regulars makes life a little easier on Morgan County’s Eric Conley, the Lady Comets are more or less “starting from scratch,” said first-year coach Zach Stevens. West Carter returns no regulars from 2019.
East Carter
Only two Lady Raiders played in more than two varsity games in 2019 — Audrey Manning and Karsen Prichard. The rest of the lineup is being filled by players, though, who watched East Carter’s 16th Region championship three-peat and deep state tournament runs from 2016-18.
Those Lady Raiders made an impression on the ones now wearing navy and red.
“I think they’re hungry,” Calhoun said. “That’s one thing I really like about this group. ... A lot of these girls haven’t played together. You’ve gotta get accustomed to each other. That’s been tough, and we’re getting there.”
East Carter expects to have four pitchers take turns in the circle: eighth-graders Payton Rice, Stephanie Tussey and Alyssa Willis and sophomore Makaleigh McCarty. Rice and Tussey split the first four starts of the season and won two apiece.
Freshman Sarah Cordle, eighth-grader Trina Porter and seventh-grader Olivia Adams will have opportunities to catch. All also play multiple positions, which is a team-wide positive trait, Calhoun said.
Manning, a junior, is back at first base. She hit .392, drove in 26 runs and scored 19 as a freshman. McCarty can also play first.
Rice, eighth-grader Adrianna Cordle and freshman Reese Boggs will split time at second base. Freshman Lydia Combs mans shortstop and drew accolades from Calhoun for her preparation coming into the year. Junior Chloe Shelton and Porter play third.
The left-handed Prichard takes charge in center field. Calhoun touted the junior’s arm and jump on fly balls defensively. Prichard hit .326 in 2019, also working 22 walks, driving in 18 runs and scoring 24 runs.
Cordle, Tussey, freshman cousins Layla and Reese Boggs, and freshman Alexis Thompson will see time on the grass, as may some of the aforementioned infield personnel.
Manning, Rice, Prichard, Combs, Porter and Cordle each hit at least .556 through the first two weeks of the season. Manning led the way, hitting a scalding .900 with 11 RBIs, and Rice checked in at .818.
Elliott County
McDaniel said the Lady Lions’ continued development, aided by a trip to the region tournament in 2018, has also benefited from travel ball. “Four or five” Lady Lions are participating in that world, he said, and it has rubbed off throughout the program.
“It’s got their confidence up,” McDaniel said. “I’ve got competition for starting spots. I’ve never had that before. I’ve had six or seven girls, and then trying to fill the (other) roles. But I’ve got 10 or 11 girls competing for starting spots this year.”
At least one of them is locked down, and that’s in the circle.
“Same as the last five years,” McDaniel deadpanned, “it’s gonna be Maleigh McDaniel.”
The senior coach’s daughter threw 155 1-3 innings in 2019, going 14-12, fanning 206 opposing batters while walking 83. She allowed 94 earned runs.
Maleigh McDaniel also hit .521, hit 12 homers, drove in 39 runs and scored 45.
Freshman Kristen Casto, a transfer from Hurricane (West Virginia), and sophomore Katie Hutchinson will catch. Maleigh McDaniel can fill in there, too.
Senior Emily Markwell is important enough to the Lady Lions’ infield that Jack McDaniel cracked “I feel like at times I need two of her.” She has played first base since she was in seventh grade and can also play third.
Juniors Laney Porter and Ashley Sparks will play the infield. Sophomore Skylar Copley will work at shortstop and pitch. Zoey Rainbolt, an East Carter transfer, is a middle infielder.
Copley hit .276 and scored 22 runs two years ago. Rainbolt swiped 21 bases and had hits in half of her 16 at-bats for the 2019 Lady Raiders. Jack McDaniel expects her to bat leadoff, followed by Copley and Maleigh McDaniel.
Freshman Hanah McDaniel — no kin to Jack or Maleigh, he said — is playing center field. Junior Hannah Jones returns, having started since she was in eighth grade, and freshman Abagail Roseberry, Porter, Hutchinson and Sparks will rotate in the other outfield spot.
Hanah McDaniel scored 16 runs and Jones tallied 14 two years ago.
Morgan County
Four Lady Cougars played in at least 25 games in 2019, led by Chelsea Stacy. She pitched in 29 games, hurling 149 innings. Stacy recorded 75 strikeouts and a 4.04 earned-run average.
Stacy also batted .280, scoring 20 runs and driving in 14.
Junior Ally Smith had 20 hits and scored 25 runs two years ago. Junior Abby Keeton accumulated 10 hits and 15 runs, and sophomore Allyssa Bell notched 15 hits and 11 runs.
Keeton has done the heavy lifting in the circle so far, starting two games and working eight innings. She has a 1.75 ERA, according to statistics submitted to the KHSAA website.
Smith, Jerrica Campbell, Jacey Jenkins, Keeton and Jenna Hampton were each hitting at least .400 going into Saturday’s game at Boyd County.
Attempts to reach Conley for comment were unsuccessful.
West Carter
The Lady Comets didn’t get as much preseason work in as they’d have liked, especially considering their lack of experience, but Stevens has liked what he has seen so far from his players.
“They work hard, and they look you right in the eye when you’re talking to them,” Stevens said. “They’re upset when they’re making mistakes, which is good in the fact that they care enough to want to get better. It’s just trying not to compound those mistakes and learn game situations.”
Sophomore Camryn Burton, junior Emma McGlone and freshman Alayna Reynolds are candidates to toe the rubber. McGlone and Reynolds are first-time pitchers.
Sophomore Trinity Sammons will catch. Stevens noted her athleticism.
McGlone plays shortstop, and junior Hailey James is holding down second. Sophomore Chloe Lambert, senior Emilee Henderson, junior Kenlee Adkins and junior Kaitlyn Moore will see time on the infield, too, as well as potentially in the grass.
“They’re willing and ready and gonna have to play a lot of different positions,” Stevens said.
Junior Jordan Porter will play in the outfield.
Of those players, Burton, Lambert, McGlone and Sammons were on the 2019 Lady Comets club that went 12-12 and returned to the region tournament after a year’s absence.
Stevens said West Carter’s offensive aim is to “put the ball in play ... work on up the middle and hitting in the gaps, get runners on base and try to move them over, play some small ball.”
62nd District softball preview capsules
EAST CARTER
Coach: Derek Calhoun (10th year)
2019 record: 28-10
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach's outlook: “I'm looking forward to getting back out on the field after a year off. We will put one of the youngest teams in Kentucky on the field. The girls are working hard and getting better each day. I expect some growing pains when the season gets started, but feel we will be ready when postseason comes around.”
Schedule
APRIL
1-West Carter (W, 20-4); 2-Paris (W, 17-6); 5-at Martin County (W, 12-0); 6-Morgan County (W, 16-0); 10-at West Carter (W, 20-0); 13-Betsy Layne; 14-at Rowan County; 16-Montgomery County; 17-at Fairview; 19-at Elliott County; 20-at Mason County; 22-at Morgan County; 26-Lewis County; 27-Menifee County; 29-at Boyd County; 30-at Bryan Station
MAY
3-Mason County; 4-Elliott County; 6-at Bath County; 8-at South Point; 10-at Russell; 11-Fairview; 13-Ashland; 14-Martin County; 15-at Paintsville, Letcher County Central; 17-Lawrence County; 19-at Greenup County; 21-at St. Patrick; 27-at Betsy Layne; 28-St. Patrick
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Jack McDaniel (sixth year)
2019 record: 15-20
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: “We are looking forward to getting back on the field. I am expecting a good season for our Lady Lions. We are no longer a young team; we got experience and our players have worked extremely hard this offseason to get better. This is the most experienced team that I have been able to put on the field.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-Morgan County (W, 10-0); 30-West Carter (W, 13-0)
APRIL
2-at Martin County (W, 10-0); 6-Bullitt East (L, 4-3); 7-Livingston Central (L, 5-0), Bullitt East (L, 6-0); 9-Waynesburg Central (Pennsylvania) (L, 11-8); Livingston Central (L, 7-6); 13-Menifee County (16th Region All “A” Classic); 15-16th Region All “A” Classic final; 16-at Fairview; 19-East Carter; 20-at Morgan County; 21-at West Carter; 24-Coal Grove; 26-Boyd County; 28-at Magoffin County; 29-at Rowan County
MAY
1-Owsley County; 3-at Prestonsburg; 4-at East Carter; 5-Menifee County; 6-Lawrence County (DH); 10-Magoffin County; 11-Rowan County; 12-at Greenup County; 15-at Boyd County, Belfry; 17-Jackson City; 18-at Fleming County; 20-Prestonsburg; 21-Fairview; 24-at Jackson City; 25-at Lewis County; 26-at Menifee County
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (first year)
2019 record: 14-20
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
MARCH
29-at Elliott County (L, 10-0); 30-at Fairview (L, 8-2)
APRIL
5-at Buckhorn (W, 17-0); 6-at East Carter (L, 16-0); 10-at Boyd County (L, 13-3); 12-Floyd Central; 13-at Breathitt County; 15-Buckhorn; 19-at West Carter; 20-Elliott County; 22-East Carter; 23-at Betsy Layne; 24-Bath County; 26-Hazard; 27-at Lee County; 29-at Menifee County
MAY
1-at Bath County, Lee County; 3-Magoffin County; 4-West Carter; 6-at Hazard; 8-at Menifee County; 10-at Floyd Central; 11-Lee County; 13-Breathitt County; 15-at Powell County; 17-Fairview; 18-Buckhorn; 20-Betsy Layne; 21-at Fleming County; 24-Estill County; 25-at Magoffin County; 27-at Fleming County; 28-Powell County
WEST CARTER
Coach: Zach Stevens (first year)
2019 record: 12-12
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach's outlook: “While we are young/inexperienced at every position, the girls have worked hard and continue to get better every day. They are a pleasure to coach and bring great attitudes to practice day in and day out. We are looking to build and get better game by game and be playing our best ball come district tournament time.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-at Russell (L, 22-0); 30-at Elliott County (L, 13-0)
APRIL
1-at East Carter (L, 20-4); 2-at Greenup County (L, 17-0); 7-Lewis County (L, 31-0); 10-East Carter (L, 20-0); 13-16th Region All “A” Classic semifinals; 17-Bourbon County; 19-Morgan County; 21-Elliott County; 24-at Russell, Paintsville; 27-Martin County; 28-at Menifee County; 30-at Bath County (David Iery Classic)
MAY
1-Lee County, Breathitt County (David Iery Classic at Bath County); 4-at Morgan County; 7-at Rock Hill; 10-at Mason County; 11-Russell; 15-at Bourbon County; 17-Bath County; 18-at Lewis County; 20-Menifee County; 27-Greenup County