Elliott County reached the top of the mountain in the 62nd District last year when it defeated East Carter in the tournament championship last June.
It was the first title since 1995 for the Lions and released the Raiders’ stranglehold over the other three teams. East Carter had won 56 straight games against district opponents.
Elliott County coach Jack McDaniel sees his team having another uphill battle this season after losing star pitcher Maleigh McDaniel to graduation, and wanted to test his inexperienced team early.
“I don’t know if they realize how much the others had done last year,” Jack McDaniel said. “We had a tough stretch there to start the season. We faced teams that we could easily see in the regionals. We didn’t respond the way I would have liked, but I told them it was a gauntlet. I wanted them to see where we needed to be. I still fully expect us to battle for the district.”
East Carter starts a new campaign with the added motivation of reclaiming its throne. The Raiders feature a young lineup, but bring back plenty of experience.
“We really didn’t have an offseason the last two years,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “Last season, we had five eighth-graders on the field in a varsity game. The inexperience really showed. We had a weightlifting program and we had to get that conditioning that we haven’t had in the past. It’s a major advantage. We feel we are more experienced than we were last year.”
Morgan County will lean on its two leaders as they continue to impress at the plate and in the field. Coach Eric Conley said they have made an impact on his younger players.
West Carter coach Zach Stevens said the Comets’ numbers and preparation increased during the offseason after a two-win campaign last year. The West Carter skipper wants to improve the Comets’ competitive spirit as the season progresses.
East Carter
East Carter starts the 2022 season another year older and another year wiser. Calhoun said his young roster had to grow quickly after making the jump to the varsity level.
They stood tall in the batter’s box. The Raiders had six players bat over .400 last season and recorded a combined 207 RBIs. They all return, but unfortunately freshman pitcher Payton Rice recently announced on Twitter that she would miss time with a foot injury.
“They had to adjust to the playing speed,” Calhoun said. “They didn’t realize coming into last year how big of a difference it can be. Most of them went from middle school to varsity. It’s something they have really adapted to, and the girls have worked their tails off in our offseason workouts.”
The Raiders found success early, winning their first eight games while averaging nine runs a contest. East Carter sports a strong senior group. The have experience on the state stage and developed a leadership style from a predecessor that has become one the sport’s greatest ambassadors.
“Abby Blanton is back after a couple years away,” Calhoun said. “Audrey (Manning), Karsen (Prichard) and Chloe (Shelton) have been in this program a long time. They were the last group that was here when Montana Fouts was here. They’ve learned a lot, especially from the leadership of Montana and Eden Mayo. They have taken that leadership example and run with it.”
Calhoun said he admires his players’ dedication during practice and the workouts they do on their own. It has improved their confidence level and their ability to shake off adversity.
Freshmen Stephanie Tussey and Alyssa Willis now lead a young pitching rotation in Rice’s absence. Eighth-grader Laken Knipp and seventh-grader Kaidance Ramey will log innings. Calhoun called his pitchers “diehards,” and all bring different talents inside the circle.
Trina Porter returns at catcher. Olivia Adams could see time behind the plate. Manning holds down her spot at first base. Adriana Cordle will play at second base. Calhoun said Cordle is a utility player and could occupy any position outside the circle. Lydia Combs provides an excellent glove at shortstop. Shelton covers ground at third base.
Prichard leads the outfielders in center. Calhoun said she can cover plenty of territory because she gets a great jump on fly balls with her speed. Sarah Cordle and Tussey can see time in the outfield. Alexis Thompson is one of the fastest kids in the 16th Region, according to her coach.
Abby Boggs, Hayleigh Hall, Emily Biddle and Makaleigh McCarty drew mention from their coach. They provide depth at several positions on the field.
Elliott County
Jack McDaniel figured his team would endure an adjustment process. Maleigh McDaniel’s impact, both in the circle and at the plate, is still felt in the dugout.
Elliott County will work in a new pitching rotation this year and it could take time to get them acclimated to the atmosphere inside a varsity circle.
“With Maleigh, you lose 200 strikeouts a year and 54% of our offense,” Jack McDaniel said. “We have two young pitchers. One is an eighth-grader, who is getting used to the varsity level, and two are juniors that always played the field and never really had to pitch much. I’m trying to get them into pitching shape. They have to get ready mentally as well as physically.”
Jack McDaniel said the pitchers have rallied together and supported each other. It will take a group effort if the Lions want to achieve postseason success again. Juniors Skylar Copley and Katie Hutchinson join eighth-grader Claire Whitley as Elliott County’s hurlers this year.
“I told them, not to put pressure on you, but maybe I am,” Jack McDaniel said, “that our season depends on you three throwing strikes. Skylar is our shortstop and when she pitches, I have to find someone to fill her spot. Katie is our utility player and Claire is only a pitcher. I want to put the most experience on the field.”
Elliott County started the season in rebuilding mode but has several players it can turn to for leadership. Hanah McDaniel and Copley will also be needed to add punch at the plate. Both hit over .300 last year. McDaniel will play center field and provides a steady glove for the Lions.
“We focused a lot on hitting (in the offseason) but it hasn’t showed yet,” Jack McDaniel said. “Hanah McDaniel and Skylar Copley have both stepped up and do their thing. They are the two best hitters on this team. We’ve been shuffling around and trying to find the answers.”
Laney Porter plays at first base. Seventh-grader Ally Buckner and senior Hannah Jones have rotated time at second base. Jones can also field grounders at third base along with Ashley Sparks. The Lions’ catcher will be Kristen Casto.
Hutchinson will be in left field. Jones will move to that position with Hutchinson pitches. Kinley Offill and Kailey Hamilton could see time at right field.
Morgan County
Jerrica Campbell and Ally Smith return to the Cougars lineup and look to continue to increase their production. The sophomore and junior, respectively, each hit over .500 in 2021.
They have continued that pace during the first two weeks of the new season.
“They are bringing exactly what they brought last year,” Conley said. “They are right where they need to be. Ally and Jerrica are very vital to our offense. They looked good in the preseason and have had big moments already in our first few games. They picked up right where they left off.”
Sophomore Jenna Hampton leads the team in hitting. She has collected 10 hits in her first 17 plate appearances this year. Hampton has been a major contributor to the basketball team and figures to do the same on the diamond.
“We have a lot of winning teams in the county,” Conley said. “It just brings a whole new attitude to your team. Our sports have done well the last few years. That can certainly carry over to us.”
The impact of the trio will assist a youthful roster. Conley said his entire team already displays a passion for the game.
“We’re getting the girls up to speed and to play at the level that we want them to play,” Conley said. “I’m playing catch-up with some of our younger kids. We don’t have a big senior class this year, so we’re pretty inexperienced at the moment.
“We’re a really gritty team,” he added. “They never give up. There’s a lot of determination and a lot of heart here. When the skill level catches up to that, they will be in good shape.”
Abby Keeton will anchor the pitching staff, along with Ally and Alyssa Smith.
Taylor Sword is a newcomer at catcher. Conley said she also provides offensive punch at the plate. Gracie Spencer is a good defender at second base. Madison Smith will occupy first, Hampton plays at shortstop and Ally Smith continues at third.
Campbell is a staple in center field. Cheyenne Carver has improved, according to her coach, and will play in right field. Alyssa Smith or Allyssa Bell will be in left field.
West Carter
West Carter wants to increase the number of wins this season. Stevens has already seen a jump in the number of players on the 2022 roster.
The second-year skipper found it encouraging to have more players who have taken an interest in his program.
“Sometimes you question yourself when you go 2-27,” Stevens said, “and if you’re doing the right things or not. The girls are telling their friends and the girls in the school are seeing what we’re doing and want to be a part of that. It shows that we are doing at least one thing right.”
Emma McGlone keeps her team moving forward with her positivity and encouragement. Stevens said the team is still learning and it helps to have her presence in the dugout and at practice.
Her sister, Brandi, leads the team in hitting with a .520 average as of March 29. Hailey James is above .500 at the plate and Emma McGlone continues to produce in the batter’s box.
Allie Stone, the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, transitions to the diamond. Hardwood teammates, Camryn Burton and Hanna Henderson, adds a winning mentality to the softball roster. Stone has the only homer for the Comets this season.
“Allie was a softball player when she was younger,” Stevens said. “She’s very versatile. She has played a couple positions for us. She will provide consistency in the circle. She throws strikes. We had tough time finding the strike zone last year.
“We have to learn how to compete, be consistent and do things with a purpose,” he continued. “Having Hanna, Camryn and Allie, they’ve won district championships. They know how to compete. They bring the attitude. They are coachable and that rubs off on their teammates.”
The Comets have already shown signs of progress. West Carter games reached seven innings just twice last season. The team has already matched the total and collected the same number of wins from 2021.
Stevens eyes more pitching depth this year with Stone and Emma and Brandi McGlone. The coach said Brandi can play at multiple positions on the field. Burton will see innings in the circle.
Freshman Claire Holbrook will handle the catching duties. Chloe Lambert and Trinity Sammons will both play at third base. Hailey James will lead off in the lineup and play second base. Brandi McGlone and Stone will split time at shortstop.
Kenlee Adkins will control center field. Camryn Burton will rotate in the outfield, along with Henderson, Sammons and Jordan Porter.
62nd District Softball Capsules
EAST CARTER
Coach: Derek Calhoun (11th season)
2021 record: 21-13
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We just want to make sure every time we take the field we are getting better. It’s our mindset starting this season. We are still young. We are starting five freshmen, but we feel we are more experienced than we were last year going into this season.”
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Jack McDaniel (seventh season)
2021 record: 16-18
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are in a rebuilding mode again. We are young and our pitching staff is inexperienced. We will get it back together and try to build on what we did last year.”
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (third season)
2021 record: 8-16
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I think we're going to improve throughout the season. We are filling in a few spots. Our offense is improving. Our defense is shaky at times, but it is starting to come around as well.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Zach Stevens (second season)
2021 record: 2-27
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I think we have improved a lot since I took over, especially since last year. Our numbers have improved. I look for us to keep making strides this season. We play in one of the better regions in the state. It makes it difficult for a team that's building. We want to compete consistently and get better every day.”