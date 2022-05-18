OLIVE HILL East Carter made sure its departure from top spot in the 62nd District was a short one.
A year after losing in the district softball tournament championship game for the first time in eight seasons, the Raiders took the title back with a 9-1 victory over Morgan County on Tuesday night at West Carter.
East Carter scored five runs in the second inning and tallied the first nine runs before the Cougars ended the shutout in the top of the sixth.
The Raiders belted out 15 hits -- eight of which went for extra bases. Karsen Prichard tripled and doubled, and Audrey Manning hit a pair of two-baggers.
Stephany Tussey got the win for East Carter (24-6). She limited Morgan County (15-13) to one run on five hits.
Abby Keeton took the decision for the Cougars, who will be playing in the 16th Region Tournament for the first time since 2010. Morgan County is hosting the region tournament in Index. The region draw is scheduled for Friday.
The game was moved up a night from its previously scheduled date due to impending weather, Comets athletic director Corey Gee said.
MORGAN CO. 000 001 0 -- 1 5 2
E. CARTER 150 300 X -- 9 15 2
Keeton and Sword; Tussey and Porter. W -- Tussey. L -- Keeton. 2B -- Hampton (MC), Prichard (EC), Manning 2 (EC), Shelton (EC), Tussey (EC), Cordle (EC), Adams (EC). 3B -- Prichard (EC).