INDEX Jack McDaniel implored Elliott County to score four early runs in the 62nd District Tournament final on Tuesday night.
He got more.
The Lady Lions tallied five times in the top of the first frame and built leads of 6-0 and 8-2 en route to a 10-4 victory over East Carter at Morgan County for their first district championship in 26 years.
“I told them, ‘You put us up four runs early, and we’ve got a shot at this,’” Elliott County’s coach said, “‘but we’ve gotta hit with (East Carter). I think putting the pressure on them instead of on us kinda eased the pressure off us.”
The Lady Lions ended the Lady Raiders’ seven-year stranglehold on the 62nd District, as well as East Carter’s 56-game winning streak against district competition. Elliott County handed the Lady Raiders their first district loss since May 3, 2013.
It made McDaniel recall the first game of his tenure skippering the Lady Lions — a 15-0 loss to the Lady Raiders on March 21, 2016.
“You got Montana Fouts warming up here my first game coaching throwing 72 mph and (Elliott County pitcher and daughter) Mal (McDaniel) throwing 49, 48,” Jack McDaniel said. “We always kinda gauged ourselves by East. That makes it special tonight.”
Maleigh McDaniel was 5 for 5 and also got the win in the circle, scattering four runs on seven hits over a complete game with three strikeouts and one walk.
Laney Porter and Hannah McDaniels each went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs for Elliott County (16-17).
“Mal really got stronger as the game went on,” Jack McDaniel said. “Our defense played well. We made the plays we were supposed to.”
The Lady Raiders (21-12) scored two runs in the bottom of the second to get back within 6-2, but the Lady Lions matched that in the top of the fourth and East Carter never got any closer.
Karsen Prichard and Trina Porter had two hits apiece for the Lady Raiders. Stephanie Tussey took the decision in the circle, working 5 1-3 innings. She had five punchouts.
East Carter swept a doubleheader from the Lady Lions in Grayson a week before their district encounter, 10-7 and 10-0.
“I can’t put it into words,” McDaniel said of the accomplishment. “They’ve worked hard and we set the goal early.”
Elliott County won its last softball district title in 1995, McDaniel said. The community celebrated like it, with a parade including fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement cruisers accompanying the Lady Lions from Ky. 173 to their field, McDaniel said.
ELLIOTT CO. 510 201 1 — 10 13 3
E. CARTER 020 100 1 — 4 7 5
McDaniel and Casto; Tussey, Rice (6) and Porter. W — McDaniel. L — Tussey. 2B — McDaniel 2 (Ell), Porter 2 (Ell). 3B — McDaniel (Ell).