SANDY HOOK Derrik Young wears loud, flower-print Hawaiian shirts.
Morgan County's girls basketball coach broke out his sartorial resplendence against East Carter on Tuesday; the Lady Cougars were equally eye-catching on the floor – they beat East Carter, 62-48, in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals at Elliott County.
The Lady Cougars thus made history on two fronts: they are in next week's 16th Region Tournament for the first time since 2012, and their 16-9 record is the best since 2008.
“It's been a big thing this year because we knew we could do it,” sophomore guard Jenna Hampton said. “We were just remembering those records … This year, people have known us, but in years past nobody's thought of us as a team.”
Only four Morgan County players scored, which mattered not a whit: Hampton led her team with 20 points, Emily Adkins was next with 19, McKenna Smith had 12 and Autumn Ross added 11.
About the shirts: Young doesn't mind sticking out like a burnt orange houndstooth jacket and Carolina blue plaid pants at a funeral. He said he first went Hawaiian in Morgan County's 63-35 win Jan. 23 at Fairview.
“I got an email from a few coaches saying I was the Jimmy Buffett of the 16th Region,” Young said. “So I went to Amazon and bought five or six, and I've worn it out ever since.”
Young's tougher task: reversing a culture that almost expected to lose.
“I mean, we haven't won many games over the years,” Young said, “And when people get up on us, you would see us shut down. But this year, man, the kids just kept fighting.”
Alyssa Stickler, who finished her East Carter career with 22 points, stuck Morgan County for 30 and 28 points in their two regular season meetings; East Carter won, 68-57, Feb. 23 in West Liberty and lost, 74-71, Feb. 26 in Grayson.
Tuesday, the Lady Cougars varied their defenses against Stickler – Hampton and Adkins took turns most of the night.
“We knew she liked two dribbles to the paint, spin move to her left, and we actually just worked that in practice (Monday) over and over until our kids got used to seeing that,” Young said.
Before the game, Lady Raiders coach Jeff Damron talked about alternating between a 1-3-1 and triangle-and-2 zone defense. Instead, he stayed with the triangle-and-2 and man-to-man; it worked in the first quarter – Hampton managed just two free throws, and the score was an 11-11 tie.
“That's what we wanted to do,” Damron said. “It's not that necessarily that you're going to take (Hampton) completely away, but you've got to cut back what they want to do, which was getting in the lane and free throws.”
The second quarter? Not so much.
Not when Adkins, Ross and Hampton led a 9-2 run in a little more than three minutes.
The rest of the quarter was largely an Adkins attack.
She knocked down a 3 from the left corner (Hampton served the assist) and hit an uncontested layup when East Carter double-teamed Smith.
It didn't help the Lady Raiders when Maci Moore fouled Hampton and earned a technical foul. Hampton hit the four free throws, which gave the Lady Cougars a 34-23 halftime lead.
East Carter (5-10) pulled to within 53-48 on Stickler's steal and score with 3:28 to go in the game. Morgan County finished with a 9-0 streak the rest of the way.
Morgan County meets West Carter – a 56-45 winner over Elliott County – for the district crown; the time and location will be determined today.
E. CARTER 11 12 8 17 — 48
MORGAN CO. 11 23 9 19 — 62
East Carter (48) — Waggoner 3, Stickler 22, Swanagan 2, Greene 4, Tussey 2, Steele 9, A. Hall 8. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Stickler 2, Steele). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 18.
Morgan Co. (62) — J. Hampton 20, E. Adkins 19, Smith 12, Ross 11. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (E. Adkins 3). FT: 27-36. Fouls: 10.