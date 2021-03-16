GRAYSON The Elliott County Lady Lions had upset on their minds after slicing West Carter’s 31-19 halftime to 39-37 heading into the decisive fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions had four turnovers heading into the final stanza, but the Lady Comet pressure forced six turnovers to surge to a 56-45 win in a 62nd District Tournament semifinal Tuesday night.
Allie Stone scored eight of her 14 points and senior Kylie Gilliam continued her steady play with six of her team-high 17 to lead the Lady Comets to the win.
Coach Faith Conn knew the Lady Lions would be a tough challenge.
“We knew Elliott County was a tough team and that it would be a four-quarter game," Conn said. "They made a big run at us in the third quarter but luckily we made a bigger run.”
The game was tightly contested for the first six minutes of play with the score knotted at 10 apiece. The Lady Comets forced four Elliott County turnovers that led to a 21-6 run and their biggest lead of the night at 31-16. Four different Lady Comets pitched in with four points or more during the run. The Lady Lions drained a 3 late in the half to pull within 12 at the half.
The Lady Lions (4-11) came out of the locker room and outscored West Carter 18-8 behind the play of seniors Abby Adkins and Maleigh McDaniel. They combined for nine points in the quarter, including back-to-back baskets to end the quarter.
The Lady Comets held the Lady Lions scoreless for more than four minutes to start the fourth quarter. Stone scored three key baskets in the run and the Lady Comets made free throws down the stretch to hold off the Lady Lions for the victory.
Conn expects clutch play from Stone.
"She sealed the win for us, but she was good all night with her passing and also her defense," Conn said of Stone. "She does so many things well for our team.”
Elliott County coach Roy Whitt was disappointed but proud of his team's effort.
“My girls left everything they had on the floor tonight," Whitt said. "I couldn’t be more proud of them and hats off to West Carter. We came here to win the game tonight and the girls did all that I asked them to do.”
West Carter held a huge edge on the glass, with a 32-19 advantage led by Elizabeth Middleton with seven.
Gilliam led the way for the Lady Comets (13-7) with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the floor. Stone added 14 for the winners.
Adkins had a team-high 14 points and McDaniel chipped in with 12 including a pair of 3-pointers.
West Carter punched its ticket to Morehead for the region tournament but has a matchup with Morgan County on Thursday for a district championship.
Conn expects another tough battle.
“I would say we could see a box-and-one again from them," Conn said. "They have a lot of good pieces that can shoot it and drive it. I look for it to be a really good game.”
ELLIOTT COUNTY FGS FTS REBS PTS
A Adkins 5-14 3-4 5 14
McDaniel 5-10 0-0 4 12
Ison 4-4 1-2 3 9
K Adkins 0-3 0-0 2 0
Whitt 1-3 2-2 2 5
Sturgill 0-1 0-0 0 0
Harley 2-3 0-1 2 5
TEAM REBS 1
TOTALS 17-38 6-9 19 45
FG% 44.7 FT% 66.6 3PT 5-13 (McDaniel 2-6, A. Adkins 1-3, Whitt 1-1, Harley 1-1, K. Adkins 0-2) PF:10. Turnovers: 10.
WEST CARTER FGS FTS REBS PTS
Stone 6-14 2-2 5 14
Middleton 2-4 2-4 7 7
Gilliam 6-11 5-6 4 17
Jordan 3-7 2-2 4 8
Henderson 3-6 0-0 6 6
Bond 2-4 0-0 3 4
Steagall 0-2 0-0 2 0
TEAM REBS 1
TOTALS 22-47 11-14 32 56
FG% 46.8 FT% 11-14 78.6 3PT 1-7 (Middleton 1-2, Stone 0-4, Gilliam 0-1) PF:10. Turnovers: 6.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 12 7 18 8 45
WEST CARTER 14 17 8 17 56
Officials: Vondell McCissick, Kenny Huddleston, Henry Bacon.