WEST LIBERTY Faith Conn’s luck with coin flips has not been the best this season.
First, she lost the coin flip to decide the location of the 62nd District Tournament final. Then she lost the coin flip to decide who got the ball to start the affair and it appeared that her Lady Comets could come up on the wrong side of a coin-flip type of game with Morgan County Thursday night.
Kylie Gilliam was not about to let that happen.
“All day she’s thought she’s not going to lose,” Conn said of Gilliam. “She had that mindset today and it definitely showed out here to secure every rebound. Especially when we needed it the most, she got them.”
After coughing up a 10-point first-half lead, West Carter found itself in a dogfight down the stretch at Veterans Memorial Gymnasium and Gilliam had the final say in the outcome.
Tied 43-43 early in the final stanza, Gilliam secured the rebound and followed with a bucket at the other end to put West Carter (14-7) in front by two points with 5:24 to go.
It never trailed again as West Carter earned its fourth consecutive district crown in a 54-48 slugfest at Morgan County (16-10).
“I’m still in shock,” Gilliam laughed. “When we got down to a one-point game, we started panicking. But we knew that we could pull it out and we did. As soon as I grabbed that last rebound, it was an amazing feeling.”
Conn said the 32-minute extravaganza was exactly what she expected.
“All day I knew it was going to be like this,” Conn said. “They are a fantastic team and they’ve gotten better every single game they’ve played. (Morgan County coach) Derrik (Young) has improved every single girl on that team. He does a fantastic job. So, we knew that tonight was going to be a tough one for us to come out with a win. For it to be as loud as it was and it not be us was pretty sweet.”
Conn joked about the noise level inside the gymnasium and the energy it brought to the contest.
“It’s so much fun being in this environment again, even if it’s the other team just because it feels like basketball again," she said. "It feels like a district championship again and it's really cool to be a part of.”
Gilliam paced the Lady Comets with 17 points and 10 rebounds, with her final grab securing the district crown. The KCU signee went 7 of 8 from the field and was 3 of 4 from the foul line.
“She’s done that these last few games for us,” Conn said. “Every time we need a bucket, or we need something, she steps up and gives us what we need. She takes care of the ball and does every little thing we need to do to win. So, to have a player like Allie backed by a fantastic player like Kylie, they make a fantastic duo for sure.”
Morgan County led 10-6 midway through the first quarter, but West Carter answered the bell out of the timeout with a 9-0 run to close the frame on an Alexis Bond jumper for a 15-10 lead.
Beth Middleton gave the Lady Comets their largest lead of the game, 22-12, on a triple from the wing but the Lady Cougars closed the gap to only five at the half.
Out of the break, Aspen Ferguson pushed the Lady Cougars back in front for the first time since the first with a corner 3. Autumn Ross scored on a steal and runout to cap a 13-2 Morgan County run and a 36-30 lead with 3:28 to play in the third.
“I knew it would be up and down,” Young said. “West likes to use that pressure to create more opportunities. I thought my team fought well and we did well. There were some calls that I felt went the wrong way for us late, but from where we started this thing in December to where we are right now, nobody should be hanging their head from Morgan County.”
Down four with only eight seconds to play in the frame, Allie Stone secured the rebound and raced the length of the court to net a runner before the horn that trimmed the Morgan County lead to 41-39.
Stone finished with 15 points. Middleton kicked in 10.
Gilliam tied it on a pair of freebies to start the fourth, but the Lady Cougars got no closer than one after Emily Adkins's 3 connected to close out the Morgan County scoring with 2:01 left.
Playing mostly a 2-2-1 zone press throughout, West Carter switched to a diamond press in the fourth and limited Morgan County to its lowest point production of the contest.
“They really get their athletes out there on the edges and it really messed with us,” Young said. “With the limited number of practices due to the COVID-shortened season, you aren’t exactly where you would like to be this late in the year. But we will learn from it and come in Saturday and get ready to go next week.”
Jenna Hampton finished with 20 points after scoring 14 in the first half. Adkins added 17.
West Carter makes its ninth consecutive trip to Morehead—fourth as a champion—a key component Conn said was important entering next week’s region tournament.
“Just being able to go in having that winner’s seed is a big thing,” Conn said. “To go in knowing the last game you played, you won. We won a close game and that was a big test for us. So, going in with that confidence knowing we can pull it out even when it’s a close game is huge.”
As for the Lady Cougars, it’s their first trip since the 2011-12 season, when they won the 62nd District crown with a 66-54 win over East Carter. Oddly enough, Morgan County defeated West Carter in the opening round that season.
“You can’t put it in words,” Young said of the berth to Morehead. “It’s been nine years since we’ve been down there and for our young kids to see it, it's tremendous. Hopefully we can build on it.”
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 4-6 0-0 3 10
Bond 3-10 0-0 5 6
Stone 5-14 5-5 6 15
A. Henderson 2-8 0-0 4 4
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 1 0
Jordan 1-4 0-0 0 2
Gilliam 7-8 3-4 10 17
TOTAL 22-50 8-9 29 54
FG Pct.: 44.0. FT Pct.: 88.9. 3-pointers: 2-14 (Middleton 2-4, Bond 0-2, Stone 0-5, Henderson 0-3). PF: 12. Fouled out: Jordan. Turnovers: 12.
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ross 3-10 0-0 2 8
Ferguson 1-7 0-0 3 3
Hampton 9-13 2-2 6 20
Hammonds 0-1 0-2 1 0
Adkins 5-11 6-6 6 17
Clinger 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 18-43 8-10 19 48
FG Pct.: 41.93. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 4-13 (Ross 2-5, Ferguson 1-4, Adkins 1-4). PF: 14. Fouled out: Hampton, Hammonds. Turnovers: 13.
W. CARTER 15 13 11 15 — 54
MORGAN CO. 10 13 18 7 — 48
Officials: Tyler Maynard, Joe Coldiron, Kenny Kegley.