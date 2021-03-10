The boys teams in the 62nd District were unable to complete the required seeding games so the brackets were finalized with a blind draw on Wednesday.
Both semifinal games will be played at different sites on Monday at 7 p.m.
No. 1 seed West Carter will meet No. 4 Morgan County at East Carter. No. 2 seed Elliott County competes against No. 3 East Carter at Morgan County.
The championship game will be determined at a later date.
The girls field will be completed by the end of the week.
All four teams are scheduled to complete their seeding games. West Carter can clinch the top seed with a win at home against Elliott County today.