WEST LIBERTY Elliott County's Hunter Lyons didn't talk much about the Feb. 23 loss to East Carter.
He didn't need to.
Lyons and the Lions exorcised the memory of it in Monday's boys 62nd District game against the Raiders. Lyons's 17 points led a 58-43 win at Morgan County.
What was more: Elliott County moved on to the 16th Region Tournament, which begins Saturday, and got past last year's district semifinal loss to the Raiders.
“I've been thinking about that for a year now,” Lyons said.
Elliott County coach Greg Adkins talked about basics.
“Obviously, rebound the basketball,” Adkins said. “We had to be good on the defensive side; we had to contest.”
East Carter coach Brandon Baker offered a succinct summary.
“Elliott County happened,” Baker said. “They played a lot better. They were quicker to the ball; they were tougher than us.”
Elliott County's Eli Griffith scored the game's first points when he snatched an offensive rebound on Bryson Dickerson's missed 3-point shot.
About 90 seconds later, Lyons grabbed a missed for another stick-back.
East Carter (6-5) senior Ethan Miller, who missed last week with an ankle injury, looked healed. He assisted on Treven Tussey's 3 (he led the Raiders with 17 points) and scooped a loose ball for a layup.
Neither the Lions nor the Raiders needed much interior offense because of a three-fest of first-quarter scoring.
In order: Elliott County's Eli Griffith, 2:36 left; Tussey on Miller's assist, 2:20 to go; Eli Griffith with 1:57 remaining; the Raiders' Trevor Cline a few seconds later; and Gatlin Griffith with 1:21 remaining.
The result: Elliott County ahead, 13-12.
After Lyons's 3 gave Elliott County (8-8) a 23-19 lead midway through the second stanza, the rest of the night was then opposite of the opening eight minutes.
A quintet of Elliott County buckets were illustrative: 5-footers from Nathaniel Buckner and Taylor Whitley late in the second quarter, two Dickerson 12-footers early in the third, and Lyons's 15-foot banker on a miss that ricocheted into his hands.
Elliott County meets West Carter for the district title Wednesday, with a coin flip Tuesday determining the site. Lyons won't call heads or tails, but he offered advice to whoever does.
“Tails never fails,” Lyons said.
E. CARTER 12 13 5 14 — 43
ELLIOTT CO. 13 15 13 17 — 58
East Carter (43) — C. Goodman 3, Hall 3, Cline 3, Tussey 17, E. Goodman 8, Miller 9. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Tussey 3, E. Goodman 2, Cline). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 20.
Elliott Co. (58) — E. Griffith 11, Whitley 2, Whitt 7, G. Griffith 9, Lyons 17, Dickerson 9, Buckner 3. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (E. Griffith 2, Whitt, G. Griffith, Lyons). FT: 15-21. Fouls: 12.