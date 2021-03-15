GRAYSON For the first time in its school history, West Carter will not encounter rival East Carter on the hardwood during its season slate.
The Comets still found success in the familiar confines of the Harold L Holbrook Complex East on Monday night in their 62nd District Tournament opener.
West Carter controlled the boards and placed four players in double figures in 62-43 victory over Morgan County at East Carter High School.
“We take pride with it not being just one guy,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “Tyson (Webb) is a good basketball player. Tyson also does a real good job moving the ball to his teammates when he is heavily guarded. It’s a team thing and all the guys have bought into it.”
The Comets move on to Wednesday’s championship game against Elliott County, who defeated the Raiders, 58-43. The site for the game will be determined by a coin flip today.
The balanced attack was led by Trevor Callahan, who had 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Gage Leadingham and Tyson Webb each accounted for 12 points. Landon Nichols tallied 14 points, 10 in the first half, and hit all six of his free throw attempts.
“We wanted to try and take advantage of opportunities when we get out and run,” Webb said. “They did a really good job the second time we played them of slowing the pace down and made us work in the halfcourt. … We wanted to push when we had it, but we also knew we had an advantage on the interior.”
Morgan County (8-5) closed the gap to eight points, but Nichols answered with consecutive buckets and put back a missed shot just before the halftime horn to stake West Carter to a 28-16 lead at halftime.
The Cougars only grabbed 16 rebounds during the contest, including five team rebounds, giving the Comets extra chances around the rim and limiting Morgan County’s comeback attempts.
“It was the biggest deciding factor in any game that we have played all year,” Morgan County coach Matthew Perry said. “If you allow Gage Leadingham at the end of the ball game to get not two, but three rebounds and he is the smallest guy on the floor. He was outworking us. It happened all night long.”
“It was a disappointment,” he added, “because you come in here thinking that if you battle, take care of the ball, run your offense and do the right things, you have a chance. But you don’t even fight or compete to get a rebound.”
The Cougars hit 8 of 9 free throw attempts to start the final frame but didn’t hit their first field goal until the four-minute mark. Levi Mayabb’s 3-ball cut the West Carter (11-6) advantage to 51-41.
The Comets salted the game away with a final 11-2 run, their longest surge of the night, to move on to the district title game.
Mayabb led Morgan County with 14 points. AJ Conley added 12.
(606) 326-2654 |
MORGAN CO. 8 8 14 13 — 43
W. CARTER 18 12 15 19 — 62
Morgan County (43) — Mayabb 14, Gilliam 6, Spencer 7, Conley 12, Lindon 4, Justice, Hampton, Salyer, Dagnan, Wright. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Mayabb, Spencer) FT: 15-17. Fouls: 17.
West Carter (62) — Nichols 14, Callahan 16, Sammons 2, Leadingham 12, Webb 12, Jones, Fuston, Boggs, Dailey, Berry 4, Greene 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Leadingham, Webb) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 18.