SANDY HOOK “No, no, no, no, no!” a West Carter assistant coach cried out as Gage Leadingham let fly with a long, uncontested 3-pointer with 2:52 to play in the 62nd District Tournament final.
Until it bottomed out.
Leadingham’s trey extended the Comets’ lead to its zenith at the time — 11 points. He added five free throws down the stretch as West Carter stymied host Elliott County, 43-35, at Rick Mays Gymnasium.
Comets coach Jeremy Webb proclaimed it "an ugly basketball game," and after all, West Carter's point total was less than half what it racked up in its regular-season finale, and 19 points fewer than its per-game average of a shade over 62.
But the Comets' ability to put it away -- stretching a four-point edge 33 seconds into the fourth quarter to a 13-point lead with a minute to play -- impressed Webb and was a result of intentional preparation, he said.
"I made them really slow down late in the season and execute offensively in the half-court," Webb said of the Comets. "And I said, 'It's gonna pay off for you, because you're gonna have to grind.' Tonight was definitely a grind, and we did a good job for the most part there in the half-court."
West Carter shot out to a six-point halftime edge by shooting 52.6% from the field in the first half, including making eight of its first 11 shots. The Comets' floor game cooled off, but they locked up the hardware with defense.
Taylor Whitley’s 3 on the Lions’ first possession of the fourth quarter got Elliott County within four at 31-27. But the Lions didn’t score again for nearly five and a half minutes and ended the game shooting 12 for 51 (23.5%) from the floor and 3 for 26 (11.5%) on treys.
"Our defense did a fantastic job," Webb said. "We tried to make sure we took things away (from Elliott County) going to the rim, and we tried to make sure we contested hard and closed out hard on the perimeter."
During that Lions drought, West Carter scored nine straight points, including Leadingham’s audacious -- but perfect -- 3.
"I was just thinking, 'Well, they ain't gonna guard me, so I might as well shoot it!'" Leadingham said, grinning.
Noted Webb: "I'm thinking, 'Oh no, oh no,' right? We're thinking that's probably not a great shot, but when it goes down, it's one of those, 'Oh no,' and then, 'Yes!'"
Tyson Webb scored 14 points and provided a steadying influence on what was at times a sloppy game, his cousin and coach said. Leadingham added 13 points as West Carter (12-6) won its second straight district tournament title for the first time since Jeremy Webb was a senior for the Comets in 1996.
"It's been such a different season," Jeremy Webb said. "It's just been a difficult season for us in general, for everything that all of our kids have gone through, but this group has been very resilient. They've fought through a lot of things."
Tyson Webb also had seven rebounds. West Carter's Trevor Callahan scored seven points and grabbed eight boards, and Sam Jones netted seven points off the bench.
Gatlin Griffith, Bryson Dickerson and Nathaniel Buckner scored seven points apiece to pace Elliott County (8-9). Dickerson added nine rebounds.
"We found ourselves in a hole," Lions coach Greg Adkins said. "I thought our kids battled on the defensive side. We tried to rebound the basketball. We played the physical side the best that we could. At the end of the day, the ball's gotta go in the basket."
Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament, which begins Saturday at Morehead State. The region tournament draw is Friday morning.
"We're still playing," Adkins said. "At the end of the day, we're in the regional tournament. As a program, we talk about that with our kids often: we're 96 minutes away (from a region title). We've had an opportunity to win some regional championships, and that's where our mind has to be."
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Nichols 0-4 2-4 3 2
Callahan 3-10 0-0 8 7
Sammons 0-2 0-0 2 0
Leadingham 3-3 5-8 2 13
Webb 5-10 3-3 7 14
Jones 3-5 1-2 2 7
Berry 0-2 0-0 0 0
Boggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 7
TOTAL 14-36 11-17 31 43
FG Pct.: 38.9. FT Pct.: 64.7. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Leadingham 2-2, Callahan 1-4, Webb 1-5, Sammons 0-2, Berry 0-2). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 23.
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 1-9 0-0 6 2
Whitt 3-9 0-0 3 6
G. Griffith 2-9 3-4 1 7
Lyons 1-7 1-3 5 3
Dickerson 2-9 1-2 10 7
Whitley 1-3 0-1 3 3
Buckner 2-5 3-4 2 7
Team 4
TOTAL 12-51 8-14 34 35
FG Pct.: 23.5. FT Pct.: 57.1. 3-pointers: 3-26 (Dickerson 2-7, Whitley 1-3, E. Griffith 0-6, Whitt 0-3, G. Griffith 0-5, Lyons 0-2). PF: 18. Fouled out: E. Griffith, G. Griffith. Turnovers: 17.
W. CARTER 16 7 8 12 -- 43
ELLIOTT CO. 9 8 7 11 -- 35
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Gavin Ramsey and Kenny Huddleston.