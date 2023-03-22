Five of the last eight 62nd District baseball crowns went the way of West Carter, but Comets coach Dustin Allgood is well aware of East Carter’s overall success under longtime skipper Jeremiah Shearer. The Raiders are also defending champions.
East Carter last claimed back-to-back titles in 2012 and ’13. With Harley Bowen and Andrew Tomolonis back on the bump in 2023, a second consecutive championship is in the Raiders’ sights.
Bowen and Tomolonis combined to toss 116 2/3 innings and earn 13 wins in 2022. The right-handers gave up only 31 total runs.
“They both are big-time competitors,” said Shearer, who is in his 19th year as head coach in Grayson. “Harley, we call him a bulldog on the mound. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he gives us a chance to compete. He brings leadership and toughness. Andrew’s a kid who is really talented, and he’s always been that way. He has good stuff, and he gives us a chance to win big games.”
Also returning to foot the rubber are junior twins Tate and Ty Scott.
When not pitching, Tate handles second base and Ty is at shortstop. So, East Carter leaves the twin-killing (double play) business to the twins.
“It’s kind of a cool thing to watch,” Shearer said. “They warm up together, and they don’t even have to communicate to know where each other is going to be.”
The Scott duo are typically the first pair to face opposing pitchers. At leadoff, Tate is a left-handed hitter with a high on-base percentage. Ty bats second, Shearer said.
Tomolonis will anchor the middle of the lineup with some power.
Departed Raider Connor Goodman led the team in average (.411), home runs (two) and RBIs (30) last season, so others will have to step in and fill that void. Austin Hutchinson, who led East Carter in steals and was second in batting, also graduated.
Through two games, East Carter encountered no trouble scoring runs, plating 23 all together in triumphs over Russell and Lewis County. The Raiders were set to play in the Keith Prater Invitational on March 24-25 as of this writing.
On opening night, Shearer was more impressed with his team’s gloves, especially on a cold evening in March.
“The big thing was we had seven innings of error-free baseball,” Shearer said of the defeat of Russell. “We like that. We threw strikes, and I think we had 11 hits. It looked like a May game for us more than a March game. It was exciting for us to see all three facets of the game.”
Shearer is calling on Levi Hutchinson and Evan Goodman to step in for their graduated brothers, Austin and Connor, respectively, at the corner outfield spots. Blake Hall will man center field.
Tomolonis will play quite a bit of third base and some first. Gavin Sexton, a utility infielder, will take on the hot corner at times.
Jaxon Barker will suit up as a first-year-starting catcher. “He’s a big, strong kid who has a really good arm.”
East Carter has 12 juniors and three seniors — Connor Skaggs, Sam Hamilton and Bowen — on the roster. Shearer expects Skaggs to pitch a good bit. Sexton will handle some innings on the mound, too.
Elliott County
For the sixth straight season, Elliott County is fielding a varsity baseball team. Coach Scott Buckner wants to keep it that way.
The 2023 season is definitely a “rebuilding year,” Buckner said, following a 2022 campaign that resulted in the program’s first 16th Region Tournament appearance.
Elliott County is 0-3 (as of March 21), but Buckner was much more pleased after a 5-2 loss to Rose Hill than he was after a 35-0 thumping at the collective hands of Fleming County.
“The biggest thing from (Monday’s loss to the Royals) was their hearts were actually into it,” Buckner said. “With the previous two games, it’s almost like they were beat before they got off the bus.
“… I’ve been telling them at practice, you gotta get three outs or you’re staying out there (in the field). Even though the Fleming County game was bad, it really taught them, Coach is right. He ain’t bluffing about this.”
Elliott County has 14 players on its varsity roster, including some youngsters getting a crack at a high level of play.
Seventh-grader Ryan “Skeeter” Whitt is the starting left fielder who is a “good contact hitter” and “pretty good fielder,” Buckner said.
Sophomore Korbin Kidd is the Lions’ center fielder. Jordan Neff is a first-time varsity starter in right field who is “quick and athletic,” said his coach.
Sophomore Corbin Craft is the team’s starting catcher. From third base to first will in large part be sophomore Landon Sexton (3B), who was the designated hitter last year, senior Caleb Hensley (shortstop), sophomore Felipe Perez (second base) and junior Jacob Duvall (first base).
Duvall is 6-foot-5.
“If you overthrow him, you’re overthrowing Shaquille O’Neal,” Buckner said.
Senior Kyler Fannin will be the Lions’ ace. He tallied 16 strikeouts against Rose Hill. He was the No. 2 pitcher last season.
Hensley, Craft and Kidd will pitch, too.
Buckner is working to instill a mindset of control over velocity.
“Every young player thinks a pitcher’s gotta throw smoke,” Buckner said. “Look at (MLB Hall of Famer) Greg Maddux. In all of his dominance, he threw high-80s, because he was more focused on control. … You’ve got seven brothers behind you. Throw a strike, and if they swing and hit it, it’s up to them to have your back.”
West Carter
Allgood will look to senior Xavier Rose and junior Corey Hedge as leaders for the Comets.
Rose hit .359 with seven doubles last season. Hedge batted .344 and paced the team in hits with 31.
On the mound, Rose and Hedge racked up 88 strikeouts in 72 combined frames.
Rose is a more vocal leader. “He’ll speak up when the kids aren’t doing something right,” Allgood said.
Allgood feels confident calling upon Rose and Hedge at catcher, too. Kale Back will be behind the plate as well.
Sophomore Jake Carter is back as West Carter’s shortstop. He was the team’s leader in batting average (.385) and RBIs (16) in 2022.
Carter will join Rose and Hedge in the pitching rotation. Tyler Stinson will foot the rubber, too. When not pitching, Stinson will likely be at third base. The 6-foot-3 junior “has been hitting the ball hard,” Allgood said, referring to West Carter’s first two games of 2023 — losses to Lewis County and Bath County.
Junior Landen Waggoner and freshman Tabor Tackett are both capable of playing first base.
Second base is a bigger question mark because the player who logged the most innings there a year ago decided to not return.
Back, senior Christian Manning and Brody Boggs will likely comprise the starting outfield. Boggs, a freshman, can pitch as well.
Freshman Hayden Hall is dealing with an injury. Allgood hopes to have him back soon.
Morgan County
After a four-year stint as an assistant, Shawn Conley is now director of the dugout at his alma mater.
The 1991 graduate has been a high school teacher in West Liberty for 26 years.
“I’m been involved in baseball off and on throughout my career,” Conley said. “I’m very excited to do this.”
Conley is in charge of a roster “loaded with freshmen,” he said. It also contains five seniors.
While the seniors haven’t experienced a ton of success, the freshmen have, he said, at the middle school level and in travel ball.
“I expect to go .500, I hope,” Conley said, steering away from unrealistic expectations. “We host the region tournament this year, and I hope we get to participate.”
That means the Cougars will need to finish second in the district tournament.
They’ll lean heavily on a group of confident freshmen, including center fielder Parker Trusty. He played up as an eighth-grader last year.
Freshman Cole Adams will start in right field.
Junior Mason Gunnell is handling left field as of now.
Connor Farmer and Conner Fleming will get some outfield work, too, said Conley.
Conley will depend on Eli O’Quinn, Dawson Hampton and Dawson Yeary to pitch. Trusty and Adams will take the bump, too. Adams is a lefty.
The coach said the Cougars’ infield personnel will, of course, depend on pitching. The starters are most likely Hampton at third, Cooper Fleming at shortstop, Colten Conley at second, and Yeary at first.
The Cougars have chemistry, he said, and, although they started the season with a 1-2 mark, Conley sees plenty of positives.
“I like their attitudes,” he said. “So far, I haven’t seen any quit in them.”
2023 62nd District Baseball Capsules
EAST CARTER
Coach: Jeremiah Shearer (19th season)
2022 Record: 21-7
Where season ended: 16th Region semifinals
Coach's outlook: “We’re excited about our team and what we return. We bring back 20 wins on the mound from last season, so our pitching staff is intact, and we’re really excited about what we have coming in.”
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Scott Buckner (6th season)
2022 Record: 13-20
Where season ended: 16th Region first round
Coach's outlook: “We just want to keep getting better. As far as win-loss, we really can’t set a goal of amount of wins or anything like that. If I see good play out on the field, that’s what we’re hoping for, just to come together and develop as a team.”
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Shawn Conley (1st season)
2022 Record: 4-29
Where season ended: 62nd District semifinals
Coach's outlook: “We have five seniors, four with a lot of experience, but they haven’t seen a lot of success. We’re loaded with freshmen, and those guys have seen some success. So we’re hoping to put together the experience and success, and I expect to go about .500. We host the region tournament this year, and we hope to participate in it.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Dustin Allgood (2nd season)
2022 Record: 9-18
Where season ended: 62nd District semifinals
Coach's outlook: “We’re hitting the ball, but we’re short on pitchers. We have several kids with inexperience on the roster, so I’m trying to get the message across to them — ‘You play like you practice.’ If they give 100%, we’ll be OK.”