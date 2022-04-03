East Carter’s forward momentum down the stretch last season was temporarily stopped by West Carter and Trevor Callahan in the 62nd District Tournament final.
But the Raiders resoundingly got it back four days later by knocking off Rowan County in an 11-10 thriller in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
East Carter expects to keep building on it in 2022.
“We like to think it starts with us,” Raiders coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “West graduated Callahan, who shut us down in the district finals. Going in, we like to think we’re the favorite and we’re gonna treat it that way. Hopefully we come out and play that way.”
The Comets hope to find their way behind first-year coach Dustin Allgood, who said his goal remains to repeat as district champions.
“If I can keep everybody together as a team and have good morale and be optimistic, I think it can be done,” he said.
Elliott County, which features six seniors who were eighth-graders when the program was resumed in 2018, sees itself making a run at a district title and region tournament berth, Lions coach Scott Buckner said.
“I think we’ll be a strong contender,” Buckner said. “East Carter’s probably gonna be the class of our district, but we should be able to give them a decent run this year, and I figure we’ll be right there between West and Morgan for who’s gonna go to region.”
Morgan County returns some experience, with seven players who competed in 21 games or more last season.
East Carter
The Raiders set the stage for a deep postseason run, they hope, both by making the region tournament semifinals last year and by losing once they got there in a 16-7 setback to Ashland on the Tomcats’ home field.
“A lot of these guys, at least six or seven of them, had a really big part in that,” Shearer said. “They got to experience advancing.
“It made them hungry, I think, getting beat in that semifinal game. They’ve had a good offseason, they’ve worked hard and I think we’re ready to get started.”
East Carter brings back its entire pitching staff, led by sophomore Andrew Tomolonis and junior Harley Bowen. Tomolonis went 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA, 35 strikeouts and two saves in 43 2-3 innings in 2021. Bowen was 6-2 and registered a 1.57 ERA with 47 punchouts in 40 frames.
“They’ve been around, they’ve thrown a lot of innings, and we look for those guys to be our big-game guys on the mound,” Shearer said.
Ty Scott (17 innings last season), Tate Scott (7 1-3 frames), senior lefty Austin Hutchinson and Ryland Fuller will fill out the Raiders’ rotation. Matthew Tomolonis, who threw 38 innings and went 4-2 with 30 punchouts and a 4.24 ERA, is out with injury. Shearer hopes he can return in late April, he said early in the year.
Senior Charlie Terry returns behind the plate.
“We’re looking for big things from him at the plate, and he’s a great leader for us back there,” Shearer said.
The Scott twins populate the middle infield. Tate hit .406, stole 22 bases, walked 24 times and scored 28 runs last year. Bowen plays first, Andrew Tomolonis (.389, 28 RBIs, nine doubles) is at third and Fuller will be in the lineup just about every day somewhere, Shearer said, based on who’s pitching.
Connor Goodman (.338, 25 runs, 20 RBIs, 17 stolen bases) returns in center field and Blake Hall (.294, 20 runs, 17 steals) is back in right. Hutchinson plays in left.
“I think we have a chance to be really good at the plate,” Shearer said. “The middle of our order should be strong. I think 1 through 9 we don’t have any easy outs, and that’s a big plus for us.”
Elliott County
The Lions’ biggest senior class during their run under Buckner — aided by his son, Nathaniel, returning for a second senior season afforded by Senate Bill 128 — has the coach optimistic.
“We’ve got a lot we can build on for this year,” Scott Buckner said. “Gonna have a lot of experience.”
Nathaniel Buckner is Elliott County’s ace. He logged 57 1-3 innings and struck out 98 hitters last year. Junior Kyler Fannin, a transfer from Rowan County, will also pitch, along with seniors Isaac Stephens (33 innings in 2021), Caleb McDaniels (22 innings, 26 strikeouts) and Aaron Adams, who didn’t play last year but registered 12 2-3 frames on the hill as a freshman in 2019.
McDaniels will sign with Union College, Buckner said. The coach credited Fannin as a “big asset” in the infield, catching and pitching, Stephens “is gonna be valuable for us this year,” and Nathaniel Buckner is a returning All-Area performer.
Fannin will catch, along with McDaniels, Nathaniel Buckner and Stephens. Buckner will also share time at shortstop with McDaniels. Adams anchors first base, with Stephens filling in when he pitches, and freshman Corbin Craft plays second base. Fannin, Stephens, McDaniels and Buckner will be part of a revolving door at third base, Scott Buckner said.
Stephens batted .449 last year and scored 16 runs. Buckner hit .403, scored 20 runs and drove in 34, and McDaniels batted .404 with 13 runs.
Senior Jordan Cox plays left field, Craft will see time in center and junior Evan Fannin — Kyler’s cousin — plays right.
Morgan County
The Cougars bring back players around the diamond who saw time more often than not in 2021, a season in which Morgan County went 10-25 but played competitively with West Carter in the district tournament semifinals on their home field in Index before falling, 8-4.
Drew Lindon, Colten Conley, Elijah O’Quinn, Andrew Patrick, Dawson Hampton and Jordan Sexton all played in 32 games or more last spring. Connor Salyer took the field 21 times.
Hampton pitched 66 2-3 innings and struck out 57 hitters. O’Quinn worked 40 frames and was 2-1 with a save. Sexton threw 21 2-3 innings, fanned 28 opposing hitters and went 2-0. Lindon footed the rubber for 12 1-3 frames and struck out 25 batters.
Hampton hit .348 last year, with 21 runs and 22 RBIs. Lindon batted .297 with 31 RBIs and 17 runs, O’Quinn hit .286 and drove in 20 runs, and Sexton hit .329.
Text-message and email attempts to reach Cougars coach Johnny Perry for comment were unsuccessful.
West Carter
The Comets come into the season looking to build upon their district championship from last year. Allgood said West Carter is working to build the confidence to do it without Callahan, who has moved on to pitch at Morehead State.
“In their eyes, they have a big hill to climb, because we don’t have Trevor anymore; we don’t have that (ace) pitcher,” Allgood said, adding with a chuckle, “I think that’s a natural feeling to have; I’m just trying to change their mind.”
Junior Xavier Rose and sophomore Corey Hedge take over as front-line pitchers. Hedge threw 36 2-3 innings last year, striking out 43 hitters and going 4-3 with a 3.82 ERA.
Senior Sam Jones will also pitch. He went 19 2-3 innings in 2021.
“I think Xavier and Corey are probably very mature for their age,” Allgood said. “Sam Jones is a leader also, and he’s one of those you can put anywhere.”
That trio will also catch, Allgood said. Jones hit .355 last year, scored 22 runs and stole 12 bases.
Senior Caleb Lambert (16 runs scored) will play first, along with sophomore Landen Waggoner. Junior Caleb Roe plays second and freshman Jake Carter is getting an early look at shortstop. Junior Eli Estepp and sophomore Tyler Stinson are playing third base.
The Comets outfield, Allgood said, is “a crapshoot,” thanks to most of West Carter’s players having spent most of their time on the infield.
Allgood, 39, is an Ashland alumnus. He works for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and is a first-time varsity head coach. He has nine years in as an assistant, including from 2010-14 with the Tomcats and last season with the Comets.
