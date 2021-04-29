2019 was a season that was much of the norm for the 62nd District.
East Carter and West Carter dueled it out in the district championship, meeting for the title for the sixth time since 2011.
The Comets won, 8-7, in a 10-inning marathon that featured every possible emotion a high school game could possess between the district rivals. Yet, just as things appeared to be settling in for both programs, COVID-19 hit and all the momentum and time building the program came to a screeching halt, leaving both shuffling to gain traction in 2021.
The biggest hurdle faced starting this season was experience at the varsity level, which East Carter skipper Jeremiah Shearer said was at the top of the list in the preseason.
“We have juniors and seniors with no varsity experience,” Shearer said. “The biggest challenge is trying to develop in practice aspects of the game that should have been developed over the course of an entire season.”
On the flip side, West Carter coach Matthew Clark said his biggest challenge was not lack of experience but having to replace the vast amount his program had.
“Last year was going to be a rare time in West Carter baseball history where we would have had three teams playing their own schedules,” Clark said. “Varsity, JV and middle school all had over 30 games scheduled. It was also a unique opportunity to learn from our seniors last year. There aren’t classes come through like that very often.”
Morgan County continues its rebuild under the leadership of Johnny Perry, who took over for Jared Hammonds in 2019. The Cougars are also trying to navigate their way back to the region tournament for the first time since 2017 and look for their first district title since 2007.
Rounding out the district is Elliott County, with a returning group from the 2019 season that included only two juniors.
East Carter
In its 50th season, a program milestone is within reach for the Raiders — program win 1,000. When the Raiders hit that mark, it will also be the 300th career win for Shearer, who has been at the helm in Grayson since 2005.
To reach that mark, Shearer plans to rely on seniors Trevor Cline and Ethan Tiller’s offensive production while leaning on Kam Wells from the hill.
“Trevor and Ethan should anchor the middle of our lineup, as big, strong, athletic kids with good pop,” Shearer said. “Kam has varsity experience on the mound and will be at the top of the rotation.”
Cline paced the Raiders in 2019 with 32 hits and 12 for extra bases, including a team-high eight doubles. He also led the team in RBIs with 28 while batting .356. Tiller hit at a .314 clip and led the Raiders with three long balls while driving in 19.
Wells was second on the squad in innings pitched (33 1-3) in 12 appearances. He will fill the void of graduated fellow southpaw Caden McDavid, who had six wins in 11 starts and boasted a 1.75 ERA.
East Carter will rely on a collection of young players as well, with a roster that touts nine freshmen and more than half expected to see significant time on the diamond.
“We have a nice talented mix of young guys that will see time on the field and push older guys for playing time,” Shearer said.
Within that group will be Ty and Tate Scott, who bring a left-handed stick to the plate and follow in the footsteps of older brother Trey, who played nearly every position on the field. Blake Hall brings a big stick to the lineup and speed to the outfield. Matthew and Andrew Tomolonis will both work from the mound as well as play first.
“We feel like we have competition for every spot on the field, so depth is a strength,” Shearer said. “I also like our overall team speed and I think we will be able to put pressure on opposing teams.”
West Carter
The Comets have gone from a group of varsity players who could drive themselves to games if needed to a group of kids Clark hopes does not miss the bus.
Of the 22 players on the roster, 13 are underclassmen with seven falling in the freshman and eighth-grade class. So Clark believes every game is like a new beginning.
“Our strength may change from week to week as we get more experience and more comfortable on the field,” Clark said. “We are fairly athletic all around the diamond and this is a group that is going to get better as we go.”
Clark explained the best attribute his youthful squad has shown early in the season is the willingness to learn and better the team.
“They are extremely coachable and they are fun to be around, and that will help tremendously as they gain more on field experience,” Clark said. “I think from game one until the season ends, we will be the most improved team in the region and that’s all because of their work ethic and their willingness to learn.”
Clark plans to lean on senior Trevor Callahan to lead by example as one of only three seniors.
“Trevor is our unquestioned leader,” Clark said. “He has already signed to play at Morehead, but he wants this team to be good. He is constantly talking to younger kids, working extra with them and it’s thanks to him that some of these guys are even playing. He will be one of, if not the, best pitcher in the region. He also plays a very good shortstop and swings the bat well.”
Callahan went 5-3 in 58 1-3 innings in his sophomore season with a 2.52 ERA. He allowed only 21 earned runs and fanned a team-high 87. At the plate, he was just as effective with a .412 average, 43 RBIs and 14 extra base hits, four of which left the yard.
Sam Jones and Caleb Lambert are the only other returning varsity players from 2019 and Clark expects them to fill voids anywhere needed.
“Sam Jones returns to us after a solid freshman season,” Clark said. “He will have to play all over the field, including catching, pitching and middle infield. He will also bat near the top of the lineup.”
Jones hits .248 as a freshman with 26 hits. including seven extra-base hits.
“Caleb Lambert is our other returning player,” Clark said. “He is battling his way back from injury, but when healthy he can play first base, pitch or outfield if needed. He will also bat near the top of the lineup.”
Lambert hit .227 in 2019 and logged 35 1-3 innings from the hill with a 2.18 ERA in 11 appearances.
Clark said a handful of players will battle to find their place and role for the team as the season wears on.
“We will also lean on Cade Carter, Noah Hicks, Hunter Sammons and Dylan Roe as seniors,” Clark said. “These guys haven’t played in high school, but they add irreplaceable leadership. They work hard, they are very coachable, and most importantly they are competitive. I expect big things from each of them as the season progresses.”
Morgan County
Perry had to exercise patience in the first season of his second stint at the helm of the Cougars before notching their first win, a 5-2 defeat of Fleming County in West Liberty. The Cougars went 10-27 but rolled off four straight wins to open the final month of the season before losing five straight to end the year.
Returning are Jared Potter, Connor Gilliam and Drew Lindon, who paced the Cougars in 2019. Lindon led the team with 26 hits, eight going for extra bases while batting .277. Potter hit .242 but stole 18 bases in 20 tries. Gilliam went one better with 27 swipes in 29 tries and hit .264.
Potter saw significant time from the hill, working 32 innings in 15 appearances. However, control was an issue, which led to a 14.44 ERA behind 33 free passes. Elijah O’Quinn, Dawson Hampton and Lindon are expected to work from the mound for the Cougars.
Attempts to reach Perry for comment were unsuccessful.
Elliott County
Elliott County is well known for a few things. Basketball, archery and golf stand at the pinnacle of sports in which the Lions often excel. Baseball remains a work in progress, but Scott Buckner is taking strides to help Elliott County become a competitor in the 62nd District.
Buckner returns three key contributors from the 2019 campaign which are expected to lead the Lions in Collin Massie, Isaac Stephens and Nathaniel Buckner. Leading the team offensively was Buckner with a .386 average and 27 hits, nine going for extra bases. He was 13 of 14 in stolen base attempts. Stephens batted .259 with five doubles and Massie hit .222 with 14 swipes in 15 attempts.
Buckner and Stephens carried the load for the Lions from the hill, combining for 94 of the 127 1-3 innings played.
Attempts to reach Scott Buckner for comment were unsuccessful.
EAST CARTER
Coach: Jeremiah Shearer (17th year)
2019 record: 12-17
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to be back on the field and playing the game. We think we have a good mix of experience and talented youth and hope to be in the conversation come postseason.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-Ashland (W, 7-6); 30-Lewis County (W, 11-0).
APRIL
2-Prestonsburg (W, 11-2); 5-Russell (L, 7-1); 6-at Fleming County (W, 9-7); 10-at Menifee County (W, 13-0); 15-Raceland (W, 7-5); 23-Boyd County (L, 6-4); 26-at Morgan County (W, 10-2); 27-Morgan County (W, 15-5).
MAY
1-Rose Hill; 3-Lawrence County; 5-Greenup County; 7-at Prestonsburg; 10-Bath County; 13-at Raceland; 14-Menifee County; 15-Bourbon County; 17-at Rose Hill; 18-at Boyd County; 19-Fleming County; 20-at Lawrence County; 22-Knott County Central (at Montgomery County); 22-at Montgomery County; 25-at Lewis County; 26-at Ashland; 27-at Greenup County.
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Scott Buckner (fourth year)
2019 record: 6-21
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
MARCH
29-at Raceland (L, 10-0) (16th Region Alll “A” Classic).
APRIL
2-Morristown-Hamblen West, Tenn. (L, 13-3) (at Clinton, Tenn.); 3-at Clinton, Tenn. (L, 18-2); 3-Anderson County, Tenn. (L, 27-2) (at Clinton, Tenn.); 5-Lewis County (L. 10-0); 7-Wolfe County (11-5); 9-Tolsia, W.Va. (W, 12-7); 12-Morgan County (L, 21-3); 13-at Morgan County (L, 13-9); 15-Bath County (L, 11-5); 17-Lee County (16-0); 26-West Carter (L, 10-0); 27-at West Carter (9-6); 30-Owsley County.
MAY
1-at Lee County; 4-Hannan, W.Va., 7-at Wolfe County (DH), 8-Burgin (DH), 10-at Jackson City; 11-Tolsia, W.Va.; 13-at Rose Hill; 15-at Fairview; 17-at Menifee County; 18-at Lewis County; 19-Menifee County; 21-at Paris; 22-at Sayre; 24-at Owsley County; 25-at Bath County; 27-Menifee County.
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Johnny Perry (eighth year)
2019 record: 10-27
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
MARCH
29-at Montgomery County (L, 11-2).
APRIL
2-Fleming County (L, 6-2); 3-at Raceland (L, 14-0); 5-Pike County Central (W, 8-7); 6-Powell County (W, 9-5); 9-Magoffin County (L, 11-3); 12-at Elliott County (W, 21-3); 13-Elliott County (W, 13-9); 15-at Menifee County (W, 6-4); 16-Montgomery County (L, 23-7); 17-Wolfe County (W, 15-0; W, 11-8)); 20-Boyd County (L, 15-3); 22-at Hazard (L, 6-3); 23-Fairview (L, 11-4); 26-East Carter (L, 10-2); 27-at East Carter (L, 15-5).
MAY
1-George Rogers Clark at Powell County; 1-at Powell County; 5-Menifee County; 6-at Rowan County; 7-at Paintsville; 8-Raceland; 10-at Boyd County; 12-Prestonsburg; 13-at Magoffin County; 14-at Wolfe County (DH), 15-at Fleming County; 18-Paintsville; 20-Rowan County; 21-at Fairview; 22-Bath County
WEST CARTER
Coach: Matthew Clark (fourth year)
2019 record: 23-14
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “In any other year I may be able to give an accurate outlook, but this is one that I’m not 100% sure of. We lost eight seniors and six or seven would have been in the lineup every day. We have several guys with little to no high school baseball experience. I know we are going to experience some growing pains early, but my hope is we can peak in late May when it really counts.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-Fairview (L, 14-4) (16th Region All “A” Classic at Raceland).
APRIL
2-Wolfe County (W, 10-0); 5-Bath County (L, 17-6); 27-at Elliott County (W, 10-0); 28-Elliott County (W, 9-6); 29-at Menifee County; 30-Rowan County
MAY
3-Ashland; 4-Rose Hill; 5-at Tolsia, W. Va.; 7-at Lewis County; 10-Lewis County; 11-at Fairview; 12-at Rowan County; 14-Fleming County; 17-at Russell; 20-Nicholas County; 21-Menifee County; 24-Tolsia, W.Va.; 25-at Rose Hill.