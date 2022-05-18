GRAYSON Through three innings of the 62nd District Tournament baseball championship, East Carter had no hits and no runs.
The Raiders came through in the fourth inning with 12 runs on four hits to walk away with their 20th victory of the season and the district title over Elliott County, 12-1.
Elliott County, headed to its first 16th Region Tournament since 1989, appeared on its way toward a title after it emerged from a third-inning lightning stoppage with a single run.
Korbin Kidd singled to lead off the inning for the Lions when the game was halted by rule for 30 minutes.
Once play resumed, Kidd stole second base, took third on a groundout to first base, then scored on a ground out to shortstop by Aaron Adams.
To that point, East Carter had only one baserunner in the game and that was in the second inning when Blake Hall reached on an error. It remained hitless through the bottom of the third.
Things came apart for Elliott County after that.
Starting pitcher Caleb McDaniels issued a one-out walk to Ty Scott and then hit the next batter, Andrew Tomolonis.
Eight more walks followed, along with five wild pitches – each resulting in an East Carter run.
Lions coach Scott Buckner said the rain delay took a little of his team’s momentum, but a steady rain made for a slick ball and muddy field conditions.
“It should have been stopped, or at least brought out (a field-drying agent),” Buckner said. “The pitcher was having a hard time just standing up out there.”
Charlie Terry, the seventh batter in the inning for East Carter (20-6), singled in Hall and Austin Hutchinson to make it a 4-1 game.
Ryland Fuller then followed with a triple into the right-field corner that drove in two to make it 6-1. The Raiders got another triple from Hall, who became the 12th batter of the frame for the Raiders.
“I knew all we had to do was find some momentum and keep going from there,” said Terry, who finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs. “I was just hoping for a hit that could go in the gap or something.”
Hall had three plate appearances in the game and reached base all three times, with his triple driving in two runs. Tomolonis was 1 for 2 with an RBI single.
Harley Bowen pitched all five innings for East Carter and picked up the win, allowing one earned run and striking out eight.
Bowen’s final strikeout of the night was for the third out in the top of the fifth.
ELLIOTT CO. 001 000 — 1 3 1
E. CARTER 000 12X — 12 4 0
McDaniels, Stephens (4), A. Adams (4) and Fannin; Bowen and Terry. W — Bowen. L — McDaniels. 3B — Fuller (East), Hall (East).