INDEX If Trevor Callahan was on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, there would have been free pizza for all.
Nobody was confusing West Carter’s senior pitcher with the Reds’ Tyler Mahle, but Callahan was equally dominant Tuesday at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex. He struck out 17 East Carter batters to give the Comets the 62nd District title in a 5-1 win over East Carter.
“Pizza would be nice,” Callahan said.
Tuesday was Callahan’s second 17-strikeout game this season. His curveball and fastball befuddled East Carter all night, and not just because the radar gun showed his top speed at 80 mph in the seventh inning. Ten Raiders struck out swinging and seven watched third strikes sail by.
Callahan likes swinging strikeouts.
“It proves that I can get it by them,” he said.
It had been 743 days since East Carter and West Carter had played for a district trophy. What is almost lost: at the beginning of the year, West Carter coach Matt Clark thought Callahan was the only sure thing.
“We had only three kids that have ever played varsity baseball before this year because we lost so many last year,” Clark said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”
You wouldn’t have guessed that Tuesday: the Comets stole five bases in six tries and got doubles from senior Dylan Roe and freshman Cory Hedge.
“We can’t wait for hits,” Clark said. “We’ve had to earn everything we get; we run, we bunt, we take advantage of other teams’ mistakes.”
Pitching was both the reason West Carter took a 1-0 lead and held it through two innings.
East Carter pitcher Andrew Tomolonis hit Comets leadoff hitter Sam Jones, who stole second and third before scoring on Trevor Callahan’s single.
Callahan’s right arm kept East Carter (17-9) off the board in the bottom of the first. Tate Scott’s leadoff walk and Connor Goodman sacrifice bunt meant nothing because Callahan caught Tomolonis and Ethan Tiller third-strike looking.
“We swung at some bad pitches, didn’t have very good plate discipline, helped him out a lot,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said.
Tomolonis struck out two in the second frame, but Callahan topped it. After Trevor Cline singled to left, reached second on a passed ball and went to third on an wild pitch, Callahan fanned Blake Hall, Charlie Terry and Ty Scott.
West Carter’s (14-9) third-inning scoring chance eventually became nicht, nada and nothing. The Comets had two on with no outs, Callahan flew out to right, Hunter Sammons grounded out and Noah Hicks skied one to center.
West Carter scored twice in the fifth inning; Hicks’s single scored Callahan, and Sammons eventually stole home.
The Comets strung together back-to-back hits in the seventh frames. Roe’s and Hedge’s doubles ended the scoring.
Clark said the team will have to fete Callahan. If he had his choice, Callahan would prefer chicken wings.
“Wings are go-to,” Callahan said.
W. CARTER 100 120 0 – 5 5 1
E. CARTER 001 000 0 – 1 3 2
Callahan and Jones; A. Tomolonis, Tate Scott (6) and Terry. W – Callahan. L — A. Tomolonis. 2B-Roe (WC), Hedge (WC).