LLOYD A Greenup County loss on its home field had never faded from the Musketeers’ memory as fast as it did Tuesday night in the rubber match with West Carter.
The Comets spoiled the Musketeers’ senior night on Sept. 14, 1-0, but it would be the boys in green and gold who had the final say in the outcome of the 62nd District Tournament semifinals matchup, defeating West Carter 2-0.
“We’ve been talking about taking steps toward the right direction because we’ve been down for so long,” interim Greenup County coach Jamie Gilliam said. “A win like tonight is one that you can build your whole program on and the future is bright here at Greenup County.”
Greenup County fired twice at the West Carter goal in the opening minutes of the contest with both shots missing the mark. Their third, however, did not as Travis Reed finished an assist from Trey Clinger for a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. Two minutes later, Rylee Gilliam launched a ball into the back corner after a shot deflected off the Comets goalie.
“This season it’s seemed like when we scored a goal, we wanted to celebrate for about a minute and that’s when the other team would score a goal,” Gilliam said. “Tonight, they played tough and played hard. This is the most physical we have been all year. Just having that cushion just showed that we aren’t the same Greenup we used to be.”
But as solid as Greenup County played offensively, the Musketeers defense was equally as strong while making sure to never lose track of where Comets forward Harley Richards was on the field.
“We always have to keep track on him,” Gilliam said. “He’s a great competitor and fast as all get out. I think it’s very important to recognize the talent on the other team and find ways to shut him down.”
Richards netted the lone goal in the Comets’ 1-0 win at Greenup County in the second regular season matchup.
“He’s a big part of our offense and as a forward and a junior, he has a lot of leadership potential up there,” West Carter coach Chris Stapleton said. “We tried to switch it over to our other forward but he’s just a freshman and lacks the experience. We started getting it together toward the end of the first half and got some good looks at the goal; we just couldn’t finish.”
West Carter missed a pair of golden scoring opportunities with balls that missed the goal wide to each side. In the final seconds of the first half, Aiden Duff fired from the left side of the 18-yard box, only to see the shot settle on the outside of the net. Isaac Owens launched a shot in the 60th minute that missed wide right.
Greenup County advances to the district tournament championship game for the second consecutive season and will meet top seed East Carter tonight at 8 p.m. The win marks the Musketeers’ first postseason win in regulation since defeating Elliott County 1-0 in 2017.