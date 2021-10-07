LLOYD There is not many nights that one can miss a penalty shot so badly that it hits a vehicle in the parking lot, which results in a second chance from the mark.
A mixture of lucky and key goals by the Raiders secured their sixth consecutive 62nd District championship with a 5-1 win over Greenup County at Greenup County High School Wednesday night.
East Carter scored the first goal of the evening in the 12th minute off the foot of Ashton Tiller for a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, Blaine Brammell crashed the goal on a loose ball in front of the net for a 2-0 advantage. But the next Raiders scratch came with a surge of luck rather than skill.
Ashton Tiller was awarded a penalty kick after a Greenup handball inside the box with the Raiders leading the Musketeers, 2-1. Tillers shot sailed high and long, leaving Greenup County thinking it had dodged a bullet late in the first half. But a foul on Greenup allowed Tiller a second shot, which the junior deposited into the net for a 3-1 edge in the 29th minute.
“It was just lucky, I think,” East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. “It’s fortunate for us. Every now and then you need a break to go your way. I don’t even know what the call was, but getting to re-kick a penalty kick after kicking a school bus in the parking lot, that’s always a lucky break.”
East Carter got another lucky break two minutes later after Christian Winter sent a ball skyward toward the goal. Its initial contact came just behind the Greenup County goalkeeper, bounced upward to the crossbar and into the top of the net for a 4-1 lead at the break.
Tiller captured a hat trick with the lone goal of the second half in the 38th minute with a left swipe in the face of the net to push the Raiders in front 5-1.
Greenup County made things interesting on a Nate Crum goal in the 23rd minute. Crum crashed the back post and was awarded with a ball at his foot and a lane to the goal that ignited the Greenup County sideline after cutting the deficit in half.
“It brought the energy back up,” interim Greenup County coach Jamie Gilliam said. “There’s been times this year that the other team has scored a goal and we go a little period without focusing. When we scored, we felt the energy shift a little for us in the first half. A couple bounces here and there and we are talking about a different ballgame.”
Greenup County fell to East Carter, 8-0 in the regular season and Quinn was quick to praise the progress of his opponent.
“Greenup has improved a ton this year,” Quinn said. “They are a physical team and an athletic team. Playing at home, they are always going to be excited and I thought they did a really good job tonight. We were sluggish to start, but it’s kind of the story a lot of times, once you score one, it kind of breaks the other team down. It was just hard being patient for that one, but our guys did it tonight.”
Quinn was proud of how his team responded after allowing the lone Greenup County goal, stating it was a great learning moment for his team before heading into regionals next week.
“Anytime you let a team hang around, anything can happen,” Quinn said. “I think it was good to put the game away with two goals quickly after. That’s what it going to take next week and I hope that we learned that you can’t take any plays off and tonight, we took that play off. Hopefully we learn from that.”