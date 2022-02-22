GRAYSON The East Carter Raiders’ record stood at 0-6 following a loss to Owen County on Dec. 18.
Now the Raiders, winners of 10 of their last 15 games, will play for a district championship after a dominating win over Morgan County, 60-33, in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.
“It is just a credit to our kids,” first-year East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. “We had to treat December as our preseason. The players never got down and continued to look at the big picture. We talked and after the New Year we wanted to flip it over and be a new team.”
Morgan County (2-22) came out of the locker room ready to pull the upset. Freshman Preston Hoskins drained a trio of 3s to give the Cougars a 13-6 lead. A late basket by the Raiders’ Blake Hall trimmed the deficit to 13-6 after the first quarter.
Veteran coach Matthew Perry was pleased with the start from his young Cougars.
“The first quarter was exactly what we wanted,” he said. “Hoskins shot it well. We still had a couple of mental breakdowns that hurt us, but we had a great start.”
East Carter then went to a full-court pressure defense that gave the Raiders momentum for the rest of the half. The Raiders, led by Hall’s eight points in the quarter, ended the half on a 19-6 run to take a 25-19 halftime lead. East Carter’s athleticism and physicality was on display during the run.
Both coaches agreed the pressure defense was key to the Raiders’ win.
“I thought Blake was terrific tonight,” Brammer said. “It really got us going in the second quarter. Credit to Morgan County. We knew they would come here ready to play. The Hoskins kid is a nice player. I credit the our kids for being resilient and believing in what we were doing on the defensive end.”
Perry was in agreement.
“Their physicality was a problem for us,” the Cougars’ coach said. “We need to get in the weight room. Our problem all year has been scoring the ball and tonight was a prime example. If you turn the ball over, you are not going to be able to score enough to win. I told the kids we needed 54 points to win tonight. Obviously we weren’t close.”
The Raiders put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Cougars 18-6 as Connor Goodman heated up from the perimeter. He scored eight of his team-high 21 points in the quarter. The Raiders defense was at its best, holding the Cougars to one field goal as their lead grew to 43-25 heading to the final eight minutes.
Reserve big man Connor Skaggs came off the bench to score the Raiders’ first five points of the final stanza to push the lead to 52-30. Hoskins countered with two more treys for the Cougars to cut the lead to 56-33.
The Raiders scored the game’s last six points to make the final 62-33.
“I really thought Blake Hall and Ty Scott really set the tone for us defensively the last three quarters,” Brammer said. “The team fed off their energy, which led to some turnovers and easy baskets for us.”
The Raiders (11-13) now await the winner of tonight’s game between Elliott County and West Carter in the district championship.
Brammer is happy to be playing the championship at home.
“We talked about putting ourselves in a position for the one-seed and we did that,” he said. “Now we have put ourselves in a position to play in front of our fans for a district championship. What else can we ask for?”
Perry feels with a good offseason, the Cougars can be competitive next season.
“We get 10 of our 11 kids back next season,” he said. “If they work hard this offseason on their skill sets, we will be highly competitive the next couple seasons.”
MORGAN CO. 13 6 6 8 — 33
E. CARTER 8 17 18 19 — 62
Morgan County (33) — Hoskins 15, Spencer 11, Justice 4, Lindon 2, Wright 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hoskins 5, Spencer). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 13.
East Carter (62) — C. Goodman 21, Hall 12, Ty Scott 9, E. Goodman 5, Skaggs 5, Boggs 4, Kozee 2, Gee 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (C. Goodman 5, E. Goodman). FT: 11-19. Fouls 12.