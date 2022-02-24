GRAYSON The Elliott County Lions used balanced scoring and clutch free throw shooting in the game’s final minute to defeat West Carter 65-52 in the semifinals of the 62nd District Tournament on Wednesday night.
The win sends the Lions to the championship game Friday against host East Carter and also punches their ticket to the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead next week.
Nathaniel Buckner continued his stellar play for the Lions as he scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and also had two three huge blocks that led to Lion fast break baskets.
Elliott County coach Greg Adkins gives Buckner the credit for his improvement this season.
“When Nathaniel is focused he is a very impactful player for us," Adkins said. "He is a self-made player, a gym rat. We will need to keep him engaged the rest of this postseason.”
The Comets' Brett Dailey opened the scoring at the 6:11 mark of the opening quarter to give his team a 2-0 lead. The Lions quickly responded with a13-1 run on two 3s from Cameron Adams and another by Eli Griffith. A Jackson Bond bucket cut the Lions' lead to 13-5 at the quarter break.
The Lions took their biggest lead of the first half at 23-12 with a 8-2 run that ended on a jumper by Adams. A late Blake McGlone tally pulled the Comets within 23-17 at the half. The Comets were 5 of 12 from the free throw line in the first 16 minutes.
Comet coach Jeremy Webb was relieved to only be down by six points at the break.
"The first half, they did a great job of switching up their defenses," Webb said. "They are very versatile with the players they have. We were standing way too much and I think that led to our poor shooting.”
The Griffith brothers (Eli and Gaitlin) scored 10 of the of the Lions' 17 points in the third quarter as Elliott County extended its lead to 40-30 heading to the fourth quarter. The Lions' swarming defense caused six of the Comets' 15 turnovers in the quarter.
The fourth quarter began with three baskets from Buckner as the Lions appeared to pull away with a 49-35 lead with 6:35 to play in the game. Bond had different ideas as the senior guard scored eight of the next 10 Comets points to cut the Lions lead to 51-45 at the 3:20 mark.
Gatlin Griffith fouled out at the 5:03 mark and the Lions missed six of eight free throws to start the quarter.
With the Elliott County lead whittled to 55-50, Buckner canned two free throws at the 1:37 mark. The Comets went cold and Elliott County canned their next six free throws to seal the win.
Adkins was puzzled by their free throw shooting but liked his team’s resilience.
“I am not real sure how to put a finger on that," he said. "Our kids are in the gym shooting free throws all the time. I thought it showed great composure to regroup and knock therm down when it counted.”
West Carter (11-16) was led in scoring by Bond with 20 points and Landon Nichols finished his career with 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Lions, now 17-8, placed four players in double figures, led by Buckner with 18 points and six rebounds. Adams was next with 17 followed by Eli Griifith’s 11 and Gaitlin Griffith’s 10.
“I am proud of this group," Webb said. "It was an enjoyable group to be around. At the end of the day, I love them all. I created great relationships with those guys.”
Adkins knows the district final will be a battle.
“It is going to be a war," he said. "It is the 62nd and that is what we expect. We are very happy to be going back to Ellis T. Obviously we want that district championship and we will play hard as we can Friday night.”
W. CARTER 5 12 13 22 — 65
ELLIOTT CO. 13 10 17 25 — 52
West Carter (52) — Bond 20, Nichols 13, Dailey 8, McGlone 6, Jones 3, Fuston 2. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Bond 4, McGlone 2). FT: 12-23. Fouls: 25.
Elliott County (65) — Buckner 18, Adams 17, E. Griffith 11, G. Griffith 10, Sturgill 7, Fannin 2. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Adams 3, E. Griffith 1, G. Griffith 1, Sturgill 1). FT: 15-30. Fouls: 21.