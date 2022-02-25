GRAYSON It's as certain as death and taxes. It's Beauty and the Beast's tale as old as time: Elliott County's coldly efficient onslaughts to turn competitive basketball games in a span of mere minutes to ones that aren't close.
The Lions played the hits on Friday night in the 62nd District Tournament final, assembling a 25-2 first-half run to take control of an eventual 63-51 victory over host East Carter at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East.
"It is just amazing," Lions sophomore guard Cameron Adams said of that feeling. "I don't know how to describe it."
One word, a compound word with a hyphen, might suffice: 3-pointers. As in, a lot of them.
Elliott County connected on nine first-half treys, including one to start that 25-2 burst -- Adams's trey at the 1:02 mark of the first quarter -- and another to conclude it -- Gatlin Griffith's triple with 50 seconds to go in the second period.
When it began, the Raiders led, 14-8, on Blake Hall's four consecutive points. When it concluded, the Lions were more than doubling up East Carter, 33-16.
"They're a tough matchup," Raiders coach Cole Brammer said of Elliott County. "They got two guards who can really put a lot of pressure on you (Griffith and his twin Eli Griffith), and it makes it difficult when they've got a shooter that you know is standing behind the 3-point line and they're penetrating and putting on that pressure."
That shooter was Adams, who drained five first-half treys and finished with 18 points.
"Cam carried us the first half with his ability to shoot the basketball," Lions coach Greg Adkins said. "A lot of credit goes to our other guys finding him, but man, when he gets going, he can really stroke it. A big part of our first-half success was Cam."
Adams said the gravity of the situation informed his performance.
"Honestly, it was just everything," he said, "knowing this game, the intensity, and everything that went up to it in the preseason, the season and the postseason. It was intense, and all of it let out tonight."
That tracks with Elliott County's long-held program emphasis on displaying calm in pressure situations. The Lions displayed it again in winning their first district title in three years and their 11th all-time. Another measure: Elliott County only committed six turnovers despite East Carter slapping on a trapping defense, particularly in the second half.
"They showed incredible poise," Adkins said of his team. "I thought they really settled down the last five minutes. It was a grind. There was a lot of fouls, a lot of traps going on. We did a good job maintaining possessions, getting to the free-throw line and doing what we had to do."
East Carter (11-14) scored the last four points of the first half and the first five after the break -- including a pair of Connor Goodman treys -- to get back within eight and had their home venue rocking. But the Lions countered with the next nine points, featuring a 3 and a putback from Eli Griffith, and the Raiders never got closer than 10 after that.
Gatlin Griffith scored 15 points, nailing three treys, and cleared eight rebounds, and Eli Griffith added 14 points for Elliott County (18-8), which won for the eighth time in its last 10 games. Nathaniel Buckner chipped in 10 points.
Goodman pitched in 21 points for the Raiders, on the strength of five 3s. Hall produced a double-double, with 15 points and 16 rebounds for East Carter, which won its last district crown in 2014.
The Raiders outrebounded the Lions, 38-26. The two teams combined for 30 fouls in the second half.
Both move on to the 16th Region Tournament. The draw is today at Morehead State. Adkins didn't want the Lions looking past Friday in anticipation of that.
"I told my guys the last two days, we're just dialed in and we just want to win a district championship," Adkins said, "then we'll focus on the region starting Saturday. Don't be complacent; don't be satisfied. I felt like we came in hungry enough tonight."
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 5-10 2-6 4 14
Adams 5-8 3-5 3 18
G. Griffith 4-10 4-5 8 15
Sturgill 0-0 0-0 0 0
Buckner 3-4 4-11 3 10
Fannin 2-8 1-2 4 6
Team 4
TOTAL 19-40 14-29 26 63
FG Pct.: 47.5. FT Pct.: 48.3. 3-pointers: 11-21 (Adams 5-8, G. Griffith 3-5, E. Griffith 2-4, Fannin 1-4). PF: 20. Fouled out: Buckner. Turnovers: 6.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Gee 0-0 1-2 1 1
Hall 4-15 7-10 16 15
Boggs 1-3 0-0 8 2
E. Goodman 1-2 0-1 3 3
C. Goodman 6-16 4-4 4 21
Ty Scott 1-8 2-3 2 4
Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ta. Scott 1-2 3-4 1 5
Team 3
TOTAL 14-46 17-24 38 51
FG Pct.: 30.4. FT Pct.: 70.8. 3-pointers: 6-20 (C. Goodman 5-13, E. Goodman 1-2, Hall 0-1, Boggs 0-1, Ty Scott 0-3). PF: 24. Fouled out: Ty Scott. Turnovers: 14.
ELLIOTT CO. 11 22 14 16 -- 63
E. CARTER 14 6 12 19 -- 51
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Roy Wright and Kenny Kegley.