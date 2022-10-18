FRENCHBURG Tuesday’s 61st District Tournament final can be broken into four parts, two with Fleming County as the dominant team and two more with Rowan County in control.
In the end, it was the Valkyries who prevailed, 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 26-24) at Menifee County High School’s E.C. Ballard Gym.
Fleming County (21-12) opened the first set on fire. The Panthers never trailed but allowed Rowan County (22-12) to stay within striking distance. Fleming County started to distance itself midway through the set. After holding an 11-10 advantage, it gradually pulled away behind the play of Alexis Williams and finished on a 14-7 run. Williams ended the game with seven kills, four service aces and two blocks.
The Valkyries turned the tables in sets two and three. Their first lead of the night was at 2-1 in set two. Like Rowan County did in the first set, Fleming County was able to stay within striking distance for a while and even held a 10-9 lead. However, tournament MVP Destiny Utterback keyed top-seeded Rowan County with seven game-two kills, while also adding a pair of blocks in a 25-17 win.
The Valkyries were really never challenged in the third set. After a 2-2 tie, they went on a 9-4 run and forced Fleming County to call a time out. The Panthers closed within six at 19-13, but a 6-0 run closed out the set.
Fleming County regained control to open set four. The Panthers propelled themselves to a 13-6 advantage, before Rowan County took a timeout. At that point, the Valkyries began to gradually claw their way back. A 5-0 run pushed the score to 17-13 when Fleming County called time out. The run continued as Rowan County eventually grabbed a 19-17 lead before the Panthers could get back on the board. The 11-0 run seemed to break Fleming County’s spirits.
However, it did not relent and a pair of Emma Hill aces and a Williams kill put the second-seeded squad back in control at 23-20. But Rowan County would not be denied. Riding the performance of Utterback, who had three kills during her team’s final six points, the Valkyries extended their district-title streak to 11 and consecutive victories over the Panthers to 17.
Menifee County’s Caleigh White and Gabby Jones; Bath County’s Cameryn Creech and Lilly Dickerson; Fleming County’s Williams, Kate Pugh and Megan Jones; and Rowan County’s Madison Roar, Leyla Greene and Sydney Hallock joined Utterback on the all-tournament team.