FRENCHBURG Chase Alderman remembered Rowan County's fourth-quarter timeout.
Fleming County had just closed Rowan County's lead to 52-50 in Monday's boys 61st District Tournament semifinal at Menifee County.
“Coach Thacker, in a timeout, he said, 'There's another run to be had,'" Alderman said.
Thacker was right. Rowan County finished with a 9-2 string and eliminated the Panthers, 61-52.
“Good teams don't go away,” Thacker said of the Panthers. “It's district tournament.”
Alderman was the main contributor – 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. He was absolutely not the lone factor – Cody Collins added 17 points, 10 boards and seven assists.
Rowan County's bench was pretty good, too – especially Weston Maxey. His 11 points included 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Credit Fleming County for restoring a winning culture. The Panthers finished at 20-9 – 14 wins better than 2021's 6-14.
The Vikings' 2-3 zone frustrated Fleming County. The Panthers made just 9 of 32 from distance and 20 of 53 altogether.
“We only had seven free throw attempts, and we only hit three,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “(Rowan County) only hit seven 3s but a much higher percentage.”
Yet the Panthers would not have been so close if not for Seth Hickerson, Adam Hargett and Larkin McKee. Hickerson scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, Hargett added 13 and McKee had 10.
It wasn't enough. Collins' three-point play, Alderman's four free throws and Collins's two iced the win.
Rowan County (15-16) meets Bath County or Menifee County for the district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
FLEMING CO. 10 11 16 15 – 52
ROWAN CO. 20 14 12 15 – 61
Fleming Co. (52) — Jolly 4, Argo 6, Hargett 13, McKee 10, Hickerson 19. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Hickerson 5, Hargett 3, McKee). FT: 3-7. Fouls: 15.
Rowan Co. (61) — Collins 17, Anderman 22, Hammonds 2, Wilburn 5, Maxey 11, Gray 4. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Maxey 3, Wilburn). FT: 12-18. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
Rowan County 69, Fleming County 36
Katie Chandler led the Vikings with 21 points and seven rebounds in a running-clock win.
“Putting four girls in double figures is pretty good,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said.
The other three: Haven Ford with 15, Hailey Rose with 12 and Destiny Utterback with 11.
Rowan County (23-8) dominated in other ways. The Vikings made 10 of 25 from 3-point range, outrebounded the Lady Panthers 39-21, and forced 20 turnovers, which they converted into 33 points.
Monday offered no suspense – starting with the first two-plus minutes. Rowan County's 2-1-1-1 full-court zone was Fleming County's problem.
In order: Rose's bucket, a steal, field goal, a steal, Chandler's two points, Rose's field goal and Ford's 3.
The result: Vikings, 12-0, a lead that ballooned to 32-8 after one quarter.
“We didn't get into our press offense early,” Fleming County coach Brad Cox said. “We wanted to enter the ball at the free throw line extended.”
Fleming County (10-19) didn't score until Micah Hinton's layup a little less than two minutes in. She led everyone with 24 points.
Rowan County meets Menifee County or Bath County for the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
FLEMING CO. 8 10 5 13 – 36
ROWAN CO. 32 11 22 4 – 69
Fleming Co. (36) — S. Price 4, Adams 7, Hinton 24, M. Price 1. 3-Pt. FG: 0-14 (none). FT: 10-19. Fouls: 7.
Rowan Co. (69) — Kat. Chandler 21, Kan. Chandler 2, Utterback 11, Rose 12, Ford 15, McDaniel 2, Perkins 2, Lewis 4. 3-Pt. FG: 10-25 (Utterback 3, Ford 3, Kat. Chandler 2, Rose 2). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 14.