FRENCHBURG Menifee County has a chance to do something that hasn't happened in three years.
But it was harder than Antarctic ice.
Frenchburg's Wildcats erased an eight-point Bath County lead and held off Owingsville's Wildcats, 55-45, in Tuesday's 61st District girls semifinal at E.C. Ballard Gymnasium.
Menifee County thus has a chance to win its first district championship since the twin titles in 2018-19 when it meets Rowan County at 7 p.m. tonight.
Senior Kelsie Woodard was a member of Menifee County's last two title teams, and she was the main reason her Wildcats are still playing – she scored 30 points (with 14 of 17 from the free throw line), grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked four shots.
“I just try to play through contact, and if they blow the whistle, they blow the whistle,” Woodard said. “If they don't, I just keep playing, no matter what.”
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker isn't one to question officiating, but …
“I just feel like she takes a lot of hits other kids get calls for,” he said. “Maybe it's her size, maybe it's her aggression, whatever it is.”
Bath County coach Mark Collier said Menifee County's 43-23 rebounding margin was as much a problem as Woodard.
"I think that right there is the story of the game for us,” Collier said.
Woodard led Menifee County (20-13) in Tuesday's first half with 16 points and nine rebounds despite being double-teamed most of the time; she was 5 of 13 from the field.
Bath County (15-12) led 14-6 after six minutes and 17-12 after one quarter mostly because it didn't dare drive at Woodard. It worked, at least for the first 16 minutes – the Wildcats made 4 of 7 from distance.
Menifee County didn't pick up its 2-2-1 until half-court. “We were letting them walk up the floor, which makes our second level of the 2-2-1 not know who to cheat, who to trap,” Ricker said.
Different story the second half. Menifee County picked up the defense sooner and forced Bath County toward the sidelines, where double-teams awaited.
The result: Bath County scored just five points in the third quarter.
“We've worked on that since the last time we played them,” Collier said. “I felt like most of our girls just had a mental lapse of being tired and then forgot to stay off the sideline.”
BATH CO. 17 12 5 11 – 45
MENIFEE CO. 12 14 16 13 – 55
Bath Co. (45) — Wills 7, Day 10, Vice 8, Barrett 11, Norris 4, French 3, Roland 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Day 2, Barrett 2, Wills). FT: 4-5. Fouls: 18.
Menifee Co. (55) — Gevedon 5, Wells 1, Kelsie Woodard 30, Baker 14, Deihl 2, Hall 3. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Gevedon, Hall). FT: 23-30. Fouls: 7.
Boys
Bath Co. 58, Menifee Co. 45
You know the cliché – it's hard to beat a basketball team four times in one season.
Bath County's boys will have a chance to debunk that in a little more than 24 hours.
The Wildcats meet Rowan County for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings beat the Wildcats 48-40 on Dec. 9, 68-58 on Jan. 21 and 57-49 on Feb. 11.
Bath County (26-3) is still playing largely because of three Wildcats' offensive performances. Zack Otis led everyone with 20 points, and Jordan Wilson and Taylan Sorrell added 12 apiece.
One more Wildcat was equally effective – Tyler Buckhanon scored just six points, but he grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked nine shots, served two assists and had one steal.
Menifee County (17-14) senior Trey Abner finished his high school career with 14 points, 18 rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.
Tuesday's first quarter was tighter than an Olympic skier's suit. Neither Bath County nor Menifee County led by more than three after one quarter. Owingsville's Wildcats led, 13-10.
Eli Johnson's bucket gave Menifee County a 19-17 lead midway through the second stanza – an advantage that didn't last because Bath County finished with a 15-6 run the rest of the quarter.
It took Menifee County less than four minutes of the third quarter to move ahead, 33-32. Brevon Ricker and Jameson Williams each knocked down a 3, and Johnson added a 2.
From there, mostly Bath County. Sorrell's bucket put his team up, 34-33 – the beginning of a 12-4 run the rest of the quarter.
MENIFEE CO. 10 15 12 8 – 45
BATH CO. 13 19 12 14 – 58
Menifee Co. (45) — Johnson 12, Abner 14, Ricker 5, Williams 6, Deskins 8. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Williams 2, Johnson, Ricker, Abner). FT: 10-17. Fouls: 22.
Bath Co. (58) — Hill 8, Wilson 12, Buckhanon 6, Otis 20, Sorrell 12. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Sorrell 2, Otis). FT: 9-22. Fouls: 18.