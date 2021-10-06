DENNISTON Haylee Applegate flexed her arms in triumph.
Fleming County's senior forward was justified in said celebration. Her four goals Wednesday helped give the Panthers their second straight 61st District title, 6-1, over Rowan County at Botts Elementary School.
“Back-to-back is always nicer than just one,” Fleming County coach Dallas Hicks said. “It shows last year wasn't so much of a fluke, and we want to continue being dominant in this district.”
Applegate now has 51 goals for the season. She's tied for third in the state with Carlie Thurmond of Bardstown Bethlehem.
There something you may not know about Applegate. After most goals, she has a routine.
“I stick my tongue out and I tuck my thumb in between my middle finger and my ring finger,” Applegate said. “It's concentration. I really don't know; it's just kind of been a habit.”
What you also notice about Applegate's offense is the disparate locales on the pitch from which she scores.
Starting with the opening goal in the third minute. Her header on Irenea Hicks split two defenders, whereupon she settled the ball down and beat Rowan County goalkeeper Kyra Black.
Next, a shot and score in the 21st minute from about 20 yards left of the goal. Macy Perkins served the assist.The third goal, in the 32nd minute, was converting what could have been embarrassing – Applegate, from about 20 yards right of the goal, fell, controlled the ball, spun counterclockwise past a defender, and fired a shot that found the upper left corner.
“I was going to stop (the ball), and I tripped over the ball,” Applegate said. “I meant to cross it, and it turned out to be a shot, and it went in."
Rowan County coach Kayla Slone surmised the obvious: containing Applegate would be difficult.
“We tried to do a little man marking with her,” Slone said. “She's just one of those players who is super-talented … Our girls tried their best.”
Applegate finished her evening with goal No. 4 in the 47th minute. A few seconds later, MaKayla Burnette made it 5-0.
Rowan County avoided the shutout in the 67th minute, when Lily Holland converted a penalty kick. The Panthers finished the scoring on Hicks' tally in the 79th.