FRENCHBURG Menifee County's E.C. Ballard Gymnasium was noticeably chilly Wednesday.
Rowan County was assuredly not.
Which meant the Vikings claimed their third straight girls 61st District title over the host Wildcats, 61-40.
Rowan County (24-8) improved to 10-3 vs. Menifee County since the Wildcats won district titles in 2018 and 2019. The Vikings also won both regular season games, too, 73-47 Dec. 14 in Morehead and 75-46 Jan. 25 in Frenchburg.
You didn't have to be Dawn Staley and leading women's top-ranked South Carolina to figure out Menifee County's (20-14) obvious goal Wednesday: contain the Vikings' Haven Ford, Hailey Rose and Katie Chandler. Wednesday, Chandler led the Vikings with 18 points to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rose was next with 17 points and three assists and five thefts, and Ford turned in a triple double – 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.
“Nice, nice,” Ford said of her stat line.
Menifee County had trouble from the opening tip – the Wildcats coughed up 17 first-half turnovers and 24 for the game, which Rowan County converted into 21 points.
It was easy for Menifee County coach Paul Ricker to determine a reason for what happened.
“Turnovers,” Ricker said. “If we don't turn the ball over, even if we don't shoot it well, the score looks different. Period.”
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes thought the game would be physical. He was also grateful for keeping all 13 players out of the training room – he said it was fewer than 10.
“I wasn't sure what the scoring margin would be because (Menifee County had) been playing so well the last two or three weeks of the season,” Stokes said.
Rose's backdoor baseline layup 30 seconds into the game and a similar shot by Kandace Chandler made it 4-0 Vikings. Destiny Utterback followed that with an offensive rebound and put-back 12-footer.
Menifee County didn't score until Morgan Wells' bucket a little more than three minutes in, and Kelsie Woodard (10 points, nine rebounds) closed Rowan County's lead to 6-4 about 30 ticks later. Problem was, the Wildcats didn't score again until Kylee Hall's two with 17 seconds left.
Shaylyn Baker led Menifee County with 11 points.
In between, 12 unanswered Viking points – in assorted ways: Kandace Chandler's 10-footer and Ford's euro-step around Woodard for a layup, Kandace Chandler's 3, her sister Katie's conversion of a turnover, and Rose's 3.
Menifee County's first possession of the second stanza perhaps symbolized its bad fortune. A pass intended for Woodard under the Wildcats' basket instead sailed out of bounds and sent Woodard sprawling to the floor.
The Vikings eventually took a 31-14 halftime lead because Rose knocked down 3s from the left and right wing, Katie Chandler scored and Utterback hit thre free throws.
The Vikings and Wildcats advance to next week's 16th Region tournament at Morehead State University's Johnson Arena.
After the game, Stokes was generous in praising assistants Raven Ford, Kyle Brown and Brenda English.
“Raven does the subbing, Kyle does the defense and Brenda does the offense,” Stokes said. “And I just sit there and look pretty. They don't trust me enough to call out offense and defense.”
ROWAN CO. 18 13 16 14 — 61
MENIFEE CO. 6 8 10 16 — 40
Rowan Co. (61) — Katie Chandler 18, Kandace Chandler 7, Utterback 5, Rose 17, Ford 12, Lewis 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Rose 3, Kandace Chandler). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Menifee Co. (40) — Gevedon 2, M. Wells 2, Kelsie Woodard 10, Baker 11, Deihl 6, Katie Woodard 1, A. Wells 2, Hall 6. 3-Pt. FG: 0 (none). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None. Technical foul: Parks.
All-Tournament Team:
Bath County – Ashlyn Barrett, Diamond Wills; Fleming County – Micah Hinton and Ariana Adams; Menifee County – Kelsie Woodard, Alanna Deihl, Shaylyn Baker; Rowan County – Katie Chandler, Hailey Rose, Destiny Utterback. Most Valuable Player: Haven Ford, Rowan County.