FLEMINGSBURG Right from the start, Rowan County demonstrated its dominance as the Valkyries jetted out to a 6-0 lead in the opening set of the 61st District Tournament championship against host Fleming County.
The Panthers mounted a challenge in both the second and third sets, but Rowan County (19-16) answered each one en route to capturing its 10th straight 61st District Tournament title with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 victory.
The Valkyries have dominated the district tournament and Fleming County (13-22). Since August 2006, Rowan County leads the series 40-3 and has won the last 15 meetings, including a 12-1 edge in the postseason.
It was the seventh consecutive year the two foes have met in the 61st District Tournament, including four straight years in the final. The Valkyries are 8-1 versus the Panthers in the championship match and have won the last nine meetings in the tournament.
“I think we played our own game. When Fleming plays at their best, they are a dangerous team. You kinda saw that in the beginning of that second and third set. We made some unforced errors which kinda helped that along a little bit. They just didn’t sustain that competitiveness on Fleming’s side,” Rowan County co-coach Dusty Coyle said. "So, for us it was about controlling the crazy, making sure that we played our game and remain(ing) true to who we were, and that was the biggest part for me why we were so successful. We just didn’t let things get us off-balance today.”
It never really got crazy as the visitors were able to run away with the first set. After the 6-0 start, the Valkyries extended the lead to 14-4 and then 18-6, before gaining the win on a Panther hitting error.
“We just wanted to play the best that we could, like we do in the regular season. So, I think we wanted to come out strong and start heavy. And I think that we did that in the first set,” Rowan County’s tournament MVP Bailey Brashear said.
Fleming County played toe-to-toe with the Valkyries in the first half of the second set. However, after a Rowan County timeout with the visitors trailing 11-10, the Valkyries went on a 15-3 run to claim the victory.
The hosts posted their best start of the night in the third set, leading 7-4 after a kill by Macie Hughes. The Panthers continued to hold the lead after 19 points at 11-8 before Rowan County was able to gain control.
“I think the first set, we were a little nervous. I think the nerves got the best of us,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said. "But then in set two and set three, we started to play within ourselves and play our game plan and execute what we do best instead of trying to play how they do on the other side of the court.”
Three straight service aces by Sydney Hallock put the Valkyries ahead 12-11. The visitors stretched their advantage to six points at 18-12 on a Madison Roar ace. Fleming County quelled the run and drew back within four points four times in the waning stages before Rowan County registered the match’s final three points.
“At the end, I could see tips and where they were and what was open. So, I started using that to my advantage,” Brashear said. “Other than that, mostly corners. They’re a very pushing team, so if you can swing corners that’ll work.”
Brashear finished with 13 kills, 10 digs, three aces and three blocks en route to the third MVP-style honor of her career. No MVP was named in the 2019 tournament, but Brashear was named the District Player of the Year.
Despite falling short, Higginbotham was pleased with what she saw from her team.
“I thought we passed pretty well. We had a couple spurts where we struggled, but for the most part we had pretty decent passes, and they’re tough servers, so that’s a huge step from the last time we played them. And we did execute at the net, I thought, with our hitters putting the ball down,” she said. “I think our energy tonight was awesome. Everyone was in the game. We all supported each other. And if we just keep that energy on the court and that communication and that execution, I think good things will happen for us.”
Rowan County controlled most of the team statistics, including 31-24 in kills and 15-5 in service aces. The Valkyries had a 34-33 edge in digs and both teams had four blocks.
The all-tournament team consisted of Caleigh White (Menifee County), Cali Wells (Menifee County), Emma Hall (Bath County), Mykayla Winter (Bath County), Macie Hughes (Fleming County), Brooklyn Sandlin (Fleming County), Alexis Williams (Fleming County), Destiny Utterback (Rowan County), Leyla Greene (Rowan County), Madison Roar (Rowan County) and MVP Bailey Brashear (Rowan County).
Both Rowan County and Fleming County advance to next week’s 16th Region Tournament at Greenup County.