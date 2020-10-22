MOREHEAD Bailey Brashear wants the pressure.
“I love it,” Rowan County’s junior middle hitter said. “Bring on the pressure, honestly.”
Brashear and the rest of the volleyball Valkyries were challenged in Thursday’s 61st District Tournament final. The three-time defending 16th Region champions persevered, too – a 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 27-25) win over Fleming County at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
“There’s been a lot of pressure past years,” Brashear said. “This year, we’re so young, and I think those girls, not really having ever been region champions, I think they don’t feel as much pressure. I think they need to stay like that, and they need to keep the pressure off.”
Rowan County (7-6) coach Dusty Coyle said the Valkyries are maturing – Thursday’s win was the third over the last four and a u-turn from the 1-5 nightmare before that.
“Fleming County is continuing to get better as a program, and I knew that this was not going to be an easy game,” Coyle said.
Thursday’s game was supposed to be played in Flemingsburg, but when the county’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate exceeded 25% on Sunday, the venue was switched.
The first set, just about anything Rowan County did worked. Brashear and senior outside hitter Zoe Callihan were responsible – a combined four kills in a 5-2 run.
It took just 21 minutes for the Valkyries to claim the opening game, and like the early minutes, Brashear and Callihan had hands in what happened. Two examples: Callihan’s kill through Fleming County’s Alexis Williams and Brashear’s kill from the back line to the back left corner.
The result: Rowan County, 16-5.
Even when shots seemed to go awry, they found floor. A shot from Rowan County’s Hallie Buchanan skidded off the net nevertheless stayed in bounds.
For much of the second set, Lady Panthers coach Tanna Seuferer clutched an Incredible Hulk action figure toy, a Fleming County fan’s gift. The second set was a little like the 1978-82 TV show – the Lady Panthers went from the late Bill Bixby’s mild-mannered Dr. David Banner transformation into Lou Ferrigno’s very muscled green creature because the Lady Panthers cut the Valkyries’ lead to 19-16.
Unfortunately for Fleming County (7-10), the rest of the set was Hulk-to-Banner – Rowan County’s subsequent 6-1 stretch ended with Callihan’s kill.
The third set was a rerun of the first for two reasons: Rowan County took off to a 7-1 lead; and when Brashear appeared to mishit a shot off her right thumb, the unintentional curveball hit the left sideline.
After Callihan’s shot went through Williams’ block, giving Rowan County a 10-6 lead, the Lady Panthers eventually led, 23-20.
“I think we created tension for ourselves,” Brashear said. “We’d lose a couple (points) and create tension and really stress everyone out.”
Several Lady Panther plays were the keys: Macie Hughes’s kill to close to within 14-13, Brooklyn Sandlin’s tip over Valkyrie attempted middle block and Alexis Darnall’s ace gave the Lady Panthers their largest lead.
Was Seuferer excited?
“Yeah,” she said. “I mean, coming from set one and two to playing that kind of set in set three shows they had a lot of fight and didn’t give up.”
A Madi Roar block and Brashear’s kill tied the score at 24-all. Hughes put Fleming County ahead the next point.
Brashear was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for two of many reasons – a block and kill clinched the match.
“Like I said, there’s people that people that can perform under pressure and people that can’t,” Brashear said. “I’m one of those people that’s kinda, like, if I have pressure, bring it on. I can use it, and I can make the best of it.”
All-tournament team
Menifee County – Cali Wells and Laynee Stevens
Bath County – Katelyn Caldwell and Lexis Sorrell
Fleming County – Brooklyn Sandlin, Macie Hughes and Matti Mers
Rowan County – Zoe Callihan, Hailey Rose and Madi Roar
Most valuable player: Bailey Brashear, Rowan County