The 2021 season brought a paradigm shift to the 61st District amongst its typical softball top dogs.
Rowan County’s streak of three straight district titles was thwarted by Bath County, which claimed the school’s first district crown.
Wildcats coach Kenny Williams said his team was able to refocus coming off the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation. His team hit the field the following year with a new mentality.
“We don’t have to lose to Rowan, we don’t have to lose to Fleming, we don’t have to lose to Ashland and Boyd and all those schools that traditionally beat us,” Williams said. “Those kids hadn’t experienced that, and they showed up and they’re just hungry, they want to win and they don’t care what your name says on the jersey, we’re going to beat you.”
Both Bath County and Rowan County return a plethora of pivotal players to their respective rosters.
The Vikings bring back four of their top five hitters from last season, including Haven Ford, whose .580 batting average was 16th-highest in the state.
“Haven is going to hit the ball, there’s no doubt about that against anybody,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said. “We’ve got enough kids around her that if we can get them in the right places and let her deliver, we should be able to score some runs.”
Fleming County will need to replace a host of players from last year’s squad, including its top four hitters and ace pitcher.
“We’re going to be very young, obviously. We graduated eight seniors,” Panthers coach Tanna Higginbotham said. “Honestly, we’re just working to fill our defensive spots and make a lineup.”
Menifee County also faces the challenge of filling some voids from a year prior, losing five to graduation. However, the Wildcats have some new faces on the field this year that they hope can contribute.
“We’ve gained some athletic girls,” coach Karlee Willoughby said. “A few of the basketball girls came out, so we have some new athletic players that are going to benefit our team a lot.”
Bath County
The recipe for success in the Wildcats’ district run was simple statistically: they scored the most runs in the 16th Region (332) and allowed the second-fewest (145).
Losing Jesselin Miller (11 home runs, 50 runs batted in) is tough, as the standout catcher had been around the program since fifth grade. Beyond her, Bath County departs three others.
Yet, they get back a bevy of players who are looking to further establish a winning tradition for the Wildcats.
Kirsten Vice (27-12, 2.83 ERA) started all 39 games in the circle, striking out 210 hitters and walking just 49.
Replacing Miller, Bath County will be “catch by committee,” according to Williams. Diamond Wills, the do-it-all freshman, can catch in addition to pitching and playing shortstop. She started last year in center field.
Wills led the team in hits with 49 and was 29 for 30 in stolen bases.
Fellow freshman Izzy Hughes might also be seen behind the dish.
Sophomore Ashlee Rogers will hold down first base. She brings a big bat to the lineup (five home runs, tied for a team-high 50 runs batted in).
Ashtyn Barrett will play second base, Wills and sophomore Taylor Hodson can be seen at shortstop, and junior Dara Davis is among several competing for third base, which in the preseason was the lone question mark in the lineup for Williams.
Hodson started as a seventh-grader and has had to overcome injury, but her coach said “the best of her has yet to be seen.”
In the outfield, Macie Howard will man left. Rae-Leigh Purvis is in center field, and Cassie Thomas is in right. Williams called her a “beast in the field.”
Rowan County
The Vikings look to have the pieces offensively, but their success could rely on their pitching.
“I’ve got two eighth-grade pitchers and they both have to develop this year or maybe at least one of them needs to develop,” Slone said. “If we can get some good pitching, then I think we can score runs.”
Trinity Lambert and Kassie Perkins are the two eighth-grade hurlers for Slone.
Beyond them, Haley Middleton, Carly Sallaz and Teryan Cloud all logged innings a year ago.
Rowan County has two options at catcher, with senior Macie Pennington and eighth-grader Lauryn Eastham.
In the infield, the Vikings expect a mix of Ford, MaKayla Hamm, Emily Hacker and Lambert.
Ford led the club last year in hits, runs batted in, stolen bases, batting average, home runs and extra base hits. Perhaps most impressive was the fact that she struck out just four times in 81 plate appearances.
Like Ford, Hacker is also a reliable bat. She hit .480 a year ago alongside 36 hits and 30 runs batted in and is looking for a strong senior season.
The outfield features Taelor Switzer, Kandace Chandler and Middleton from left to right.
As a team, Rowan County swiped 108 bags last year, but Slone thinks that number could go up with new additions and more seasoned baserunners.
Fleming County
Perhaps the team most impacted by graduation in the region is Fleming County.
The Panthers will now be without Sidney Argo, who was top-five in the state in batting average, second in hits and runs and third in stolen bases.
With the loss of her and seven others, they now are looking for ways to replace those that are gone.
“I’m really just working to make the strongest lineup that I can and if that means that they have to move from the infield to the outfield to make the best one through nine hitters, they’re just going to have to go with it,” Higginbotham said.
Many positions are still undecided for Fleming County. The team features two seniors: Kylie Griggs and Michaela Edmond.
“They’ve been great leaders through this preseason. They’ve done a really great job of getting everybody kind of in the groove,” Higginbotham said.
The Panthers will look to feature three pitchers: sophomores Char Parker and Abigail Ross and freshman Makenna Stamm, who transferred in from Lewis County.
Catcher is yet to be determined, as Edmond or freshman Abree Argo could go there.
Freshman Ariana Adams, sophomore Sadie Price and Griggs could play infield. Edmond, Ross and Emma Jamison are able to play first.
In the outfield, Higginbotham could roll out sophomore Peyton Allison, Stamm or others.
Despite its youth, Fleming County looks to possess strong versatility as numerous players are capable of playing different spots.
Menifee County
The Wildcats are looking to build on Willoughby’s first year at the helm.
Menifee County scored a region-low 62 runs last year and was shut out eight times.
However, the Wildcats have added some athletes to this year’s roster from the basketball team and also return Gracie Rodgers.
“Gracie, she can play anywhere you put her,” Willoughby said. “She’s a team player. If I tell her to go to the outfield, if I tell her to catch, if I tell her to pitch, she’s going to do it.
“She’s going to put everything she has into it.”
Rodgers had a .395 average with six extra base hits (including four triples) and was 17 for 17 stealing bases in 2021.
She can play shortstop and will likely pitch, too.
Juniors Danah Egelston, Laynee Stevens and Gabby Jones will also throw.
Stevens will primarily play center field and Jones will suit up at first when they aren’t in the circle.
Fellow junior Bailey Ledford will go at catcher.
“She’s been putting in a lot of work there, so we’re hoping to keep her there,” Willoughby said. “She’s doing good; she’s been working hard.”
Maleigha Eversole is the team’s only senior and will play third base.
61st District softball capsules
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Kenny Williams (12th year)
2021 record: 27-12
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “They know what a 36-game season looks like, so they’re going to be experienced with the grind of it and the ups and the downs. They’re just hungry. They expect to win now.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Larry Slone (28th year)
2021 record: 16-15
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “Overall, I think by the end of the year we’re going to mature an awful lot and hopefully we can be in the hunt.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Tanna Higginbotham (fourth year)
2021 record: 17-15
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’re going to be very young obviously, we graduated eight seniors. Honestly we’re just working to fill our defensive spots and make a lineup.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Karlee Willoughby (second year)
2021 record: 1-22
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I definitely think that we have made more progress this year. I think we will have a much better season.”