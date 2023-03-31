Less than a minute into a conversation with a reporter about the upcoming season, Rowan County coach Larry Slone said enough to make everyone else in the 61st District nervous about facing them.
“We have a lot of experience, solid pitching, and defense should be really good,” Slone said. “We’re a lot stronger at pitcher because Diamond Wills transferred over. She catches, and anytime you can go two catchers deep, it’s a real positive. and anytime you have Haven back, it creates an explosive offense.”
For Bath County, they’ll approach the season with a bunch of experience thanks to so many returning starters.
“We’re bringing back eight out of nine,” Bath County coach Kenny Williams said. “Coming off of one of the better seasons we’ve ever had here at Bath County. We’re excited to get the work.”
Menifee County coach Karlee Willoughby has seen gradual improvements from her squad in her first two years with the program, but she’s hoping this year sees a larger leap forward.
“I’m looking forward to our improvements,” Willoughby said. “My first year we won one game, and last year we won three. This year I’m hoping that we can get some more wins.”
Fleming County hopes that this year’s team can find a rhythm this season with their new coach, after hitting some ups and downs last year.
“I just want to see how we come together as a team,” Fleming County coach Joshua Stamm. “They had a rough start last year and didn’t finish very well, so I hope we can do better this year. Our plan is to compete in the district and make it to the region.”
Bath County
While having a large number of experienced players will give Bath County an edge this season, Williams hopes this year’s team can learn from last year’s mistake of letting errors and mistakes get in the way.
“The biggest thing for us, we have to keep our composure when things are going south on us,” Williams said. “There were games we lost where I can say we had multiple errors where we didn’t commit ourselves with. We’re older and wiser now so we can handle some adversity now. That’s the message I’ve been preaching in the offseason. Don’t let one bad play lead to another and another and another.”
Williams thinks that the biggest issue this year will simply be getting through the season.
“We have to manage the season,” Williams said. “It’s a grind. It’s a lot of games in a little amount of time. Managing that grind, especially when you get closer to the postseason, you hope you’ll be as fresh then as you are starting the season.”
Bath County’s squad has made improvements in between seasons, which Williams hopes will allow them to get out of the gate smoothly so they can attack the rest of the season.
“I’ve been really impressed with our core,” Williams said. “A lot of them have been hitting the ball well. It looks like everyone has taken the offseason to work really hard. Hopefully that carries over through March so we can really get going.”
The Wildcats hold a 10-2 record as of March 31. Kirsten Vice has a 9-2 record and struck out 82 batters. Taylor Hudson recently recorded her 100th career hit. Kassidy has a .433 average at the plate
Fleming County
The Panthers enter this season with a new coach who is looking to improve the culture of the team.
“I was on the outside looking in last season,” Stamm said. “We want to work on the attitude and willingness to play as a team. I think they struggled on that last year, so I’ve been working on getting these girls to play together. Win together, lose together, and just pick each other up. That’s our biggest building point right now.”
Stamm understands that no wins will come easy and that getting past the district tournament will take effort from a united team.
“We play in a tough district,” Stamm said. “We have a lot of tough games. Getting through the district will be our biggest challenge I think. There are some teams in the region we’d like to compete with and beat. Lewis County, in my opinion, is the top of the region and I think we can compete with them.”
One thing that is working in Fleming County’s favor is the talent on the roster. Stamm is happy to have those options when fielding a lineup.
“My top 10 is really good, so it’s hard to make the lineup,” Stamm said. “We’re pretty deep, I mean you take Ariana Adams for instance. She finished last year batting over .500. I have two or three folks should look out for. Plus we have four pitchers we can turn to. Abigal Ross is really good from the mound. So is Char Parker. It’s hard to pick just one.”
Char Parker has appeared in six games for the Panthers and has a 3.45 ERA as of March 31.
Menifee County
For Menifee County, the key to seeing more wins this season will come down to improvements.
Willoughby thinks her squad has put in the work between seasons, which is something she’s happy to see.
“Our pitchers have been working a lot in the offseason,” Willoughby said. “I think our hitting has improved. Plus, I think our fielding has improved too. That’s what I’m looking for, improvement.”
But even with improvements, some aspects could still create obstacles for the team.
“When we face some of these faster pitchers, Willoughby said, “it’ll be an issue. We don’t have a middle school, so they don’t get that early experience.”
Willoughby says that one particular freshman utility player has stood out early in practice. The hope is that her efforts can help make this team more competitive this year.
“I can put Gracie Rogers anywhere and she’s going to give her best effort and perform,” Willoughby said. “She’s a pretty versatile player. She’s a standout no matter where you put her.”
Rogers boasts a .571 batting average during the early portion of the season.
Rowan County
With the strength that Rowan County presents this season, it’s hard to imagine that last year wasn’t a walk in the park for them.
Slone says his squad had plenty of rough patches last season, but thinks it helped build character among a young squad.
“Last season we had some ups and downs,” Slone said. “But you’ll get that with younger kids until they get enough confidence to know who they are and what they can do. ‘Hit it to me and you’re out,’ ‘Give me the ball and I’ll go win the game for you,’ those are confidence things that you can only get one way: playing, having success, and winning big ball games. It’s amazing how much they’ve grown.”
To see an example of that growth, look no further than the two meetings the Vikings had with the eventual 16th Region champions Lewis County last year.
“When we played Lewis at the beginning of the season, they beat us 15-1 in five innings,” Slone said. “But then, Lewis was lucky to escape when we met in the region tournament. We went nine innings and played a really good ball game. You could see how much our kids had grown, confidence and ability-wise. Hopefully, we’ll keep doing that this year.”
The one potential roadblock for Rowan County could be the youth at the circle. Slone hopes the team will be there to help if pitching woes arise.
“They’re both freshmen,” Slone said of Trinty Lambert and Kassie Parsons. “And the relievers are sophomores. But, on any given day, you have to have players who can come in and pick them up. Because you’re not going to throw good every day. You’d like to, but you know there will be days where it won’t work.”
Vikings are a perfect 9-0 before heading on their spring break trip. Lambert (1.96) and Perkins (1.84) have low ERAs as of March 31. Both hurlers are 4-0. Ford, the 2023 Miss Basketball, leads the team in hitting with a .778 average and four home runs.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Kenny Williams (13th year)
2022 record: 29-9
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We won our first district two years ago and repeated last year. That’s never happened here, so goal No. 1 is getting back there and winning again. We want to get further in the region than we have. No letdowns, and take care of the business at hand. We’re competing in the 2A for the first time ever, so we want a good showing there. and at the EKC as well.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Joshua Stamm (first year)
2022 record: 8-23
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have the talent. We just need to bring it together. Last year they struggled with ‘Who has our back?’ but I think we have that answered now. That’s going to be the key to us winning and getting a district or even a region title.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Karlee Willoughby (third year)
2022 record: 3-26
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We want to improve our record this year. and we want to give a full effort and I want the girls to have fun while doing it.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Larry Slone (28th year)
2022 record: 19-15
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “The goal is to win the district, get to the region, and then be able to compete in the region. You have to have a little luck, and have a few things go your way, and no matter how good you are, you’ll still usually run into a roadblock that you’ll have to figure out how to get past. and that’s what I expect my bunch to do.”