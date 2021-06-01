OWINGSVILLE A district championship had been more than 20 years in the making for Bath County softball.
However, it took the host Lady Cats only 59 minutes to secure their first-ever district title with a 10-0, five-inning mercy run-rule win over Rowan County Tuesday evening to dethrone the three-time defending champs.
“Is that all?” Bath County skipper Kenny Williams said after hearing the game time. “I told these girls when we were sitting in the cages in the offseason, you just don’t know how good you are. There were a couple bumps in the road there early on, then we started picking up some good wins. I’ve been telling them all year, ‘You’re a train. If anything gets on the track, just run over it.’”
Ashlee Rogers and Diamond Wills were the conductors of the Lady Cats’ offensive train, both going 2 for 3. Rogers doubled twice in the game, including a two-RBI two-bagger in the first. Wills added one in the third.
“Just to get on the board early against Rowan, that’s an amazing feeling,” Rogers said.
Williams said every game has shown a lineup that has the potential to hit top to bottom.
“We’ve had games where we’ve gotten production from 6-7-8-9 and we’ve had games where the top does what it’s supposed to do,” Williams said. “With this bunch, one through nine, it can be anybody’s night. Even when we are off a little bit, somebody is there to pick them up and that’s big-time.”
Rae-Leigh Purvis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs from the six hole and Selah Bussell blasted a three-run bomb in the fourth to put the run-rule within reach.
“I know people think she’s got four or five home runs and she’s hitting in the nine spot,” Williams said of Bussell. “But I know she’s going to see pitches right there and I’ve plugged her there all year and she doesn’t mind. I was looking at her stats and traditionally against Rowan, she hadn’t been very good. Today, she’s going to have something she will never forget.”
Kirsten Vice limited Rowan County’s opportunities as well from the circle, surrendering only four hits while holding Lady Vikings leadoff hitter Haven Ford hitless.
“When you control Haven, you are probably going to control us,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said. “Look at those zeroes out there across the top (of the scoreboard).”
Vice said the day leading up to the game was unsettling at best.
“I was nervous all day and when we got those three runs, I was like, now we have a little bit of room to work with and it just made me relax a little,” she said.
Vice had to battle through a scary moment in the game after a well-struck ball found her shin, causing Williams to hold his breath.
“I don’t think I breathed until I got out there,” Williams said. “When I got to the circle she said, ‘I’m good,’ and that’s her mentality and she’s been like that all year. I told her when McKenna (Moore) graduated, she was going to be the big dog. She’s the big dog.”
Vice also was rewarded with some stellar defense behind her which included a catch by Purvis at the wall to rob Ford of extra bases in the third. Rowan County also saw its share of blunders on the bases after the lead runner was erased moving to third due to contact with the Wills who was in position to make a throw to first and a batter who was called out after making contact with the ball out of the box.
“If we score that inning, you get a little momentum,” Slone said. “You feel like you know that you can score and they know you can score and we are ready to roll.”
Bethany Sergent paced the Lady Vikings with two of their four hits.
ROWAN CO. 000 00 — 0 4 1
BATH CO. 300 43 — 10 9 1
Perkins and Frazier; Vice and Miller. W—Vice. L—Perkins. HR—Bussell (B). 2B—Rogers 2 (B), Wills (B).