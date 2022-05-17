FLEMINGSBURG One big late rally wasn't enough for Bath County.
Down 6-2 through four and a half innings in the 61st District Tournament final on Tuesday night, the Wildcats tallied one run in each of the next two frames and then grabbed two in their final at-bat in the seventh to force extra innings with Rowan County.
The Vikings responded with four runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Backs to the wall again, Bath County rang up five runs in the bottom of the ninth to register an 11-10 victory at Fleming County.
It's Bath County's second straight district tournament title. It had never won one before last season.
"Really proud of these kids," Wildcats coach Kenny Williams said. "They could have laid down and called it a night on several occasions, but they battled until they got the outcome they wanted.
"Big credit to Rowan for fighting the whole way as well. It’s a shame somebody had to go home on the wrong side of that."
Ashtyn Barrett had three hits and Diamond Wills and Ashlee Rogers supplied two each for Bath County. Barrett and Taylor Hodson each went deep.
Barrett, Rogers and Hodson drove in two runs apiece. Barrett, Wills, Hodson and Rae-Leigh Purvis each scored twice.
Kirsten Vice went the distance in the Wildcats circle. She scattered 14 hits and allowed 10 runs -- eight earned. She walked three and fanned three.
Brynlee Walker had three hits for the Vikings (19-14). Haven Ford, Hailey Middleton and Kassie Perkins added two base knocks each. Ford homered and doubled.
Perkins drove in three runs and Ford and Baleigh Caskey added two RBIs apiece. Ford scored three runs.
Trinity Lambert took the decision for Rowan County in relief of Perkins. Of the seven runs Lambert allowed, only one was earned. She had four strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings.
With the win, Bath County (29-8) tied the school record across all programs for most single-season wins. The Wildcats' 1974 10th Region Tournament championship baseball team held that high-water mark.
Williams found it meaningful the Vikings were in the other dugout, considering how long Rowan County had dominated the border rivalry before Bath County's ongoing resurgence.
"We couldn’t give Rowan much of a game for a lot of years, but I suspect the stands will be packed for many years to come when these teams meet up in the future," Williams said. "This is one of those games I’ll never forget!"
Both teams advance to next week's 16th Region Tournament at Morgan County.
ROWAN CO. 112 020 004 -- 10 14 5
BATH CO. 101 011 205 -- 11 11 4
Perkins, Lambert (6) and Eastham; Vice and Hughes. W -- Vice. L -- Lambert. 2B -- Ford (RC), Walker (RC). HR -- Ford (RC), T. Hodson (BC), Barrett (BC).