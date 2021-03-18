MOREHEAD Rowan County had just won its second straight girls 61st District basketball title on Thursday, and coach Matt Stokes pumped his fists in time with the Lady Vikings' fight song.
Stokes and the Lady Vikings had at least 66 reasons to celebrate. They won their second straight crown by breezing past Menifee County, 66-39, at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium's Claudia Hicks Court.
“I'm a Rowan County boy, born and raised here,” Stokes said. “You hear the fight song, you get excited.
“I could get a little groove going; it's not very pretty, but I'm still going to try.”
There was plenty of cause for celebration: sophomore point guard Haven Ford leading Rowan County (11-7) with 24 points; junior Hailey Rose scoring 15 points; and sophomore Katie Chandler adding 11.
“Our whole team, our chemistry is really great,” Ford said.
If you sought an inkling of what eventually happened, you need only have looked to the game's first five seconds, when Destiny Utterback and Katie Chandler forced Menifee County's (11-9) Jaycee Gevedon into an over-and-back turnover.
Ford scored 23 points in Rowan County's 67-45 win over Menifee County March 10 in Frenchburg. Thursday, she stole a pass and found Rose for the game's first points.
Chandler likewise long ago realized Ford is an exceptional talent. “Haven never manages to not impress me,” she said.
Rowan County of course had more than Ford: Utterback's 3 and Chandler's 2 (off a Ford assist) put the Lady Vikings ahead, 10-2, less than three minutes in, which became a 21-4 nightmare after eight minutes.
For a while, it seemed like Ford was everywhere: a top-of-the-key 3 with 6:15 left in the first, a steal and layup about three minutes later, and an offensive rebound and assist on Rose's long, far bucket midway through the second.
“I have to watch the film to figure out what happened that first quarter,” Menifee County coach Paul Ricker said. “We just left people open, (Rowan County) got going, and obviously, turnovers.”
For much of the game, Kelsie Woodard was Menifee County's (11-9) entire offense. She finished with 20 points, but no other Ladycat had more than nine.
Utterback, Katie Chandler and Ford took turns staying behind Woodard.
“(Woodard's) one of the greatest players in our region right now,” Ford said. “You get pinned behind her, it's hard to keep her from scoring.”
Something else befuddled the Ladycats: a 1-2-1-1 full-court press and a 1-2-2 half-court.
“We just did some different things we've been working on the past couple days,” Stokes said. “The only other people who've seen it was Bath County when we played it the other night.”
Menifee County didn't score the final 4:28 of the first quarter and went nearly six minutes without a field goal.
Maybe the most noticeable of Ford's feats was the assist she served on Kandace Chandler's 3 with a second left in the first half; she drove the right baseline, leaned away from Woodard and was inches from flying out of bounds when she found Chandler at the top of the key.
The 16th Region draw takes place Friday. Stokes offered a frank assessment – Boyd County and defending region champion Russell are the top two squads.
“If any coach tells you different,” Stokes said, “they're just not wanting to be truthful with you.”
MENIFEE CO. 4 11 12 12 — 39
ROWAN CO. 21 20 14 11 — 66
Menifee Co. (39) — Kelsie Woodard 20, M. Wells 9, Gevedon 2, Parks 2, Eversole 1, A. Wells 3. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (A. Wells). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Rowan Co. (66) — Ford 24, Rose 15, Katie Chandler 11, Lewis 2, Kandace Chandler 9, Utterback 5. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Rose 3, Ford 2, Katie Chandler, Kandace Chandler, Utterback). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
All-tournament team: Bath County – Ashtyn Barrett and Kaylee Crouch; Fleming County – Krishani Jackson and Sidney Argo; Menifee County – Kelsie Woodard, Jaycee Gevedon and Morgan Wells; Rowan County – Hailey Rose, Destiny Utterback and Katie Chandler. Most valuable player: Haven Ford, Rowan County.