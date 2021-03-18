MOREHEAD Twenty-three seconds.
Bath County trailed Rowan County by just 25-21 with 4:27 left in the third quarter of Wednesday's boys 61st District championship game at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium. It became a 32-21 lead with 4:04 to go on the way to a 52-31 trouncing.
Senior guard Mason Moore wasn't sure he'd ever seen a quicker streak.
“It was good for us,” Moore said. “We wanted to come out and play some tempo a little bit. We got some big turnovers and big buckets.”
If it's March, Rowan County's playing for a district title, and you could've bet your house, car and children's college fund the Vikings would win. Wednesday's win was the Vikings' seventh straight.
If you needed convincing Rowan County (13-3) is a deep team, there was this: Moore, the tournament's Most Valuable Player, scored 13 points in the first half — and not one in the second. It hardly mattered — junior center Robby Todd had 15 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and three blocks.
What's more, the Vikings are 28-1 against the Wildcats.
Rowan County's run may have commenced late in the second stanza. Moore's drive past the Wildcats' Tyler Buckhanon (off one of Chase Alderman's four assists) and Todd's 12-footer right of the rim in the final minute gave the Vikings a 22-15 halftime advantage.
Field goals by Buckhanon, Zack Otis and Caleb Rushing's pulled the Wildcats to their closest margin, nobody scored.
What Bath County didn't solve: Rowan County's 2-2-1 and 3-2 full-court zone presses.
After Todd's score with 4:27 to go in the third, Moore stole a pass and found Todd for another bucket (29-21, with 4:19 remaining). Then the finish — Nathan Goodpaster's steal and missed shot, Moore's offensive rebound and assist on Dilan Maxey's 3.
“We went to a press we don't run a lot, but we got some dividends out of it, some dividends out of our half-court stuff,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said.
By the end of the quarter, Rowan County was ahead, 39-25, and the Wildcats were scoreless for nearly five minutes between the third and fourth stanzas.
“There's usually one quarter where they really hurt us, and it was the third quarter,” Bath County coach Bart Williams said. “We turned it over three or four times in a row.”
What almost went unnoticed – Rowan County's shutting down Bath County leading scorer Zack Otis. He carried a 26.5 scoring average going into Wednesday but scored just four points on 2-of-11 shooting.
“I've played with (Otis) in the past; he's a good scorer,” Todd said. “We knew he'd want to attack the rim. … We just knew to wall up and make sure he doesn't get easy looks.”
Bath County (7-15) is 10-9 all-time in district title games. The Wildcats advance to the 16th Region tournament for the fourth straight year — the first time that's happened since a quadruple quest from 1974-77.
Jordan Wilson and Buckhanon led the Wildcats with eight points apiece. Buckhanon added 11 boards, four assists and four blocks.
Rowan County and Bath County join defending 16th Region champion Ashland, Boyd County, West Carter, Elliott County, Raceland and Lewis County in next week's tournament. First-round games tip Saturday and Monday.
After the game, Moore celebrated with a passel of young fans, including 7-year-old Jase Gilliam, who sported a “Mason's No. 1 Fan” t-shirt.
“It's just a blessing he can look up to me like that,” Moore said.
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Rushing 1-2 0-0 4 2
Wilson 4-8 0-2 2 8
Manley 2-5 0-0 1 6
Buckhanon 4-7 0-0 11 8
Otis 2-11 0-0 5 4
Sorrell 1-2 0-0 0 3
McCarty 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hill 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mayor 0-0 0-0 1 0
St. John 0-0 0-0 0 0
Brashear 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 0
TOTALS 14-36 0-2 24 31
FG Pct.: 38.9. FT Pct: 0. 3-point FG: 3-13 (Wilson 0-1, Manley 2-5, Otis 0-4, Sorrell 1-1, McCarty 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 2-4 0-0 0 6
Alderman 1-5 2-4 6 4
Moore 4-14 3-3 9 13
Goodpaster 3-8 0-0 3 8
Todd 6-13 3-5 10 15
Gardner 1-2 0-0 0 3
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Collins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Justice 1-2 0-0 0 3
Blevins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fannin 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 1
TOTALS 18-48 8-10 30 52
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FG: 8-25 (Maxey 2-4, Alderman 0-1, Moore 2-8, Goodpaster 2-6, Todd 0-2, Gardner 1-2, Justice 1-2). PF: 5. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
BATH CO. 8 7 10 6 – 31
ROWAN CO. 12 10 17 13 – 52
Officials: Jaff Callihan, Kenny Kegley and Jeremy Ruckle. Technical fouls: None.
All-tournament team: Menifee Co. – Brevon Ricker and Joe Davis; Fleming Co. – Seth Hickerson and Adam Hargett; Bath Co. – Zack Otis, Joe Manley and Tyler Buckhanon; Rowan Co. – Nathan Goodpaster, Robby Todd and Chase Alderman. Most valuable player: Mason Moore, Rowan County.