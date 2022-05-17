MOREHEAD Fleming County had beaten Bath County twice during the regular season, and as the saying goes, “Third Time’s a Charm.”
But not even luck could take down the Panthers.
Fleming County defeated Bath County on Monday night in the semifinals of the 61st District Tournament, 8-1, behind Tyler Miller’s two home runs, one inside the park and one out, the one out going for a grand slam.
The Panthers started the bottom of the first with one run scored off a wild pitch. In the third inning, they punched in two more runs off an error by the Wildcats, making it 3-0.
Bath County struggled at the plate and in the field until it found a little bit of momentum from Jacob Easton’s home run to get the Wildcats on the scoreboard and inch a little closer.
“Bath County’s well-coached ... the score was 4-1 and I felt like it was 2-1," Fleming County coach Zach McRoberts said.
Panthers pitcher Larkin McKee allowed the run, but overall continued his dominance of the Wildcats. He struck out 13, allowed four hits and walked two while scoring the game’s first run.
“With Larkin you got a chance to win every ball game…he’s pitched against some really good teams and this happening out there was a confidence-booster,” McRoberts said.
After the home run by Easton, Fleming County wasn’t ready for a Wildcats comeback. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Miller hit an inside-the-park home run to push the lead back to three at 4-1.
During the sixth inning, Bath County coach Patrick Armitage was ready for a change on the mound. Corbin Sorrell finished the night with five strikeouts in five innings and Braden Roussos came in.
“Sorrell was over 90 pitches and we had shown very few signs of offensive success so at that point, we didn’t want him going over 100 pitches,” Armitage said.
Roussos started his night pitching with a strikeout, but then Miller came up to the plate. Miller wasn’t ready to call it a night as he hit a long ball over the left fence with the bases loaded.
“Roussos is one of our best pitchers, maybe our best pitcher on the season," Armitage said, "but he just hung a pitch on the 3-2 count and the guy hit it a mile. I wouldn’t have done anything different. “
Roussos ended the inning with two more strikeouts, but the Wildcats couldn’t generate any offense to come back from the large deficit.
“We had a game plan for tonight; we just did not execute it … we didn’t make enough contact and made some costly errors in the field,” Armitage said. “We never got over the hump or never got comfortable, and it was pretty obvious toward the end.”
Bath County’s season ends at 24-13, but the Wildcats only graduate one player. “We bring back 24 players next year … so we’ll think about this every night we go to sleep,” Armitage said.
BATH CO. 000 010 0 – 1 4 3
FLEMING CO. 102 014 0 – 8 5 3
W -- McKee. L -- Sorrell. HR -- Easton (BC), Miller 2 (FC).