Rowan County baseball coach Scott Collins would rather you not call the Vikings the favorite to win a ninth straight 61st District title.
“I don’t know if you want to use the word ‘favorite’,” Collins said. “We have had pretty good success over the last few years. But this is a new year, obviously, new team (and) new players.
“Bath’s got some good young arms. Fleming’s gonna be young this year, so we’ll just have to go out and play and see how it pans out.”
Meanwhile, two of Collins’ colleagues, first-year Menifee County coach Stephen Brewer and second-year Fleming County skipper Zach McRoberts didn’t hear Collins’ request.
“I would say Rowan is probably the favorite to win,” Brewer said. “I don’t know a whole lot about Fleming (County). Bath’s County’s really good, and they’re still pretty young.”
McRoberts added: “They have an abundance of talent.”
Bath County coach Patrick Armitage, however, is keeping his choice to himself. “I’m not going to tie myself to anything,” he said.
Bath County
The Wildcats were 24-13 last year, but they fell to Fleming County in the district opener.
“We’re junior-heavy,” Armitage said. “We’ve got 10 guys in the Class of ‘24. We’ve got a couple of seniors that’ll contribute, but most of the guys you’ve heard of are part of that junior class. We’ve got some good freshmen and sophomores, too.”
One of the juniors, Jayce Smith, is a preseason All-State selection.
“He’s one of the better catchers in our region; he batted .442 last year and was a great defensive catcher,” said Armitage.
Junior Cooper Smoot returns at first base, and Brock Donohew and Adam Whitt are the middle infielders. Connor Carpenter is the designated hitter, and Logan Highley, Bryson Stigall and Daniel Crouch are the likely outfield starters.
The pitching seems solid, too. Junior Corbin Sorrell struck out 52 last year to go with his 1.04 ERA and 7-3 record, and junior Braden Roussos fanned 60 with a 3.70 ERA, a 3-1 record and a save.
“We’ve got some depth,” Armitage said. “We’re just kind of flying under the radar, but these guys that are juniors; a lot of them have been starters for two, three, and some four years.”
Fleming County
Things moved too fast for McRoberts last year.
“I learned a lot of different things as far as how different teams go and how our team plays,” McRoberts said. “… The second year feels a little bit easier just because I know what I’m supposed to do. The guys know what they did last year.”
Five seniors, including leading hitter Levi Denton, graduated from last year’s 21-13 team, but senior first baseman Tyler Miller is back – his .356 batting average was second to Denton’s .411 – and Miller drove in 32 runs.
Two other seniors, Hoss Morgan and Zach Fryman, are the starting shortstop and catcher, respectively.
“I think our defense is going to be good,” McRoberts said. “I think our hitting might be a concern. We don’t have long-ball hitters like Larkin McKee, Braden Clark, Levi Denton, and Jadyn Argo. They all graduated.
“Our concern is going to be manufacturing runs.”
Junior Nate Ruark (5-4 with a 4.50 ERA) is the top returning pitcher; his 51 strikeouts were second to McKee’s 111. Morgan was next with 25 strikeouts, a 3-1 record, a save and a 4.96 ERA
Menifee County
Brewer’s task is gargantuan – the Wildcats were 3-22 last year.
“I played at Menifee County, and I (saw) the program not progress as well the last several years,” Brewer said. “My boys are starting to come up through high school. I (saw) the opportunity and I took the job.”
With seven seniors, the Wildcats are an experienced team. Brewer said one of them, catcher Logan Hurt, is his “go-to guy” for offense.
“We really have two seasoned pitchers in (seniors) Brady Burberry and Drew Egleston, so they’ll be our top two guys on the mound.”
Rowan County
The Vikings lost three seniors, Chase Alderman, Wyatt Welte and Jacob Plank, from last year’s 28-10 team that reached the 16th Region final. Alderman and Welte combined for 15 wins and 134 strikeouts.
Good thing junior center fielder Hayden Mains returns. His .455 batting average was tops on the team last year, and he compiled a 5-2 record with a 1.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts and two saves.
“He’s got good, tight spin on his breaking pitches, and he’s able to power it up there on the fastball,” Collins said.
Juniors Chance Furnish and Hunter Hampton will likely replace Plank at catcher. Junior right fielder Caleb Cooper hit .352 last year, and junior third baseman Colby Wilburn hit .392.
2023 61st District Baseball Capsules
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Patrick Armitage (seventh season)
2022 Record: 24-13
Where the season ended: 61st District first round
Coach’s outlook: “We’ve set some lofty goals. Obviously, Rowan County is in our district; they’re a powerhouse … We’ve got Fleming, who’s a very good opponent as well. We’ve got to get over those humps to get to the regional tournament, but I really think this group has the ability to win some big games.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Zach McRoberts (second season)
2022 Record: 21-13
Where the season ended: 16th Region first round
Coach’s outlook: “I believe we’re going to be really athletic … I look forward to making these guys better baseball players and better men.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Stephen Brewer (first season)
2022 Record: 3-22
Where the season ended: 61st District first round
Coach’s outlook: “I think we’ll win several games. We’ve scheduled some teams that we should compete with.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Scott Collins (fifth season)
2022 Record: 28-10
Where the season ended: 16th Region final
Coach’s outlook: “Making the final game of the region last year bodes well for us; we’ve got the experience, and we know what it takes to get there … We’re looking forward to the year.”