If perception is reality, as the old saying goes, Fleming County and Rowan County’s perspective on the same season-ending result foretell what the Panthers hope is a sea change in 61st District baseball and an experience the Vikings would rather not repeat.
Rowan County and Fleming County each dropped competitive contests in last year’s 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals. The Panthers came up short against Boyd County, 3-0, and the Vikings lost an 11-10 thriller to East Carter.
Fleming County sees that game and the one that preceded it — a 4-1 setback to Rowan County in the district tournament final — as signs of growth, both in reaching the region tournament for the first time in four seasons and being competitive against the Vikings and the Lions.
“We battled with both of them, had a chance to win,” new Panthers coach Zach McRoberts said. “We’ve got the right culture and the right mindset going into this year.”
Rowan County, meanwhile, picked up its seventh consecutive district tournament title, which in recent years has typically preceded a run in the region tournament. But the Vikings “ran into a buzzsaw,” as coach Scott Collins termed it, in the form of the Raiders, who kept Rowan County out of the region final four for the first time in five seasons.
“Losing in the first round, that always leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Collins said. “I think my guys will be ready and try to get geared up for this year because of that. Nothing’s ever given, you gotta go and earn it, and they realize that.”
Bath County, meanwhile, posted 20 wins for the fourth consecutive season but missed the region tournament for the first time during that run. The Wildcats return a large group of underclassmen who got their initial varsity taste last year.
“We’re expecting them to take a leap and to start playing big-boy high school baseball,” Bath County coach Patrick Armitage said. “If they can develop, we’ve got a chance to be really good in our future. Expectations right now are tempered, but we expect good effort.”
Menifee County, after nearly its entire club got its first year of varsity run in 2021, anticipates the accompanying returns this year.
“Even though we got beat pretty good on a lot of nights,” Wildcats coach Donny Harper said, “I think we’ve learned to play and taken a step toward learning how to win.”
Bath County
The Wildcats won their last five regular-season games in 2021 leading into a district tournament semifinal matchup with Fleming County at Panther Field.
As Armitage remembers it, Bath County left 12 men on base and the Panthers — playing with passion and emotion two days after senior Buddy Morgan died as a result of an auto accident — made two diving catches in the gap with the bases loaded. Fleming County stymied Bath County, 4-0, ending the Wildcats’ season earlier than they’ve become accustomed.
“I told the guys, ‘It wasn’t meant to be; let’s turn the page to next year,’” Armitage said.
Though Bath County graduated seven seniors, it has 13 sophomores, seven of whom saw significant time as freshmen.
Catcher Jayce Smith (.452, 30 RBIs, seven strikeouts in 104 at-bats last year) paces that group.
“He’s a leader,” Armitage said, “and we’re gonna try to build this thing around he and Easton’s leadership.”
That’s Jacob Easton, Bath County’s lone senior. He will play shortstop and pitch. He hit .329 last year and stole 29 bases in as many tries.
Sophomores Braden Roussos (5-2, 2.58 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 38 innings), Corbin Sorrell (5-2, 4.20 ERA, 41 Ks, 41 2-3 innings) and Brock Donohew (2-1, 4.60 ERA, 24 1-3 frames) and Easton (1-1, two saves, 1.95 ERA, 14 1-3 innings) form the foundation of the Wildcats’ pitching staff, Armitage said.
Junior Connor Carpenter, who drew 23 walks last season, will share time at first base with Roussos (14 runs scored) and sophomore Cooper Smoot, who will also DH. Donohew and sophomore Adam Whitt are working at second base. Sorrell (.337, 23 stolen bases, 26 runs, 15 RBIs) mans third.
Bath County’s outfield is inexperienced, Armitage said, “but we expect results out of those guys as well.”
Fleming County
McRoberts and former Panthers coach Austin Hart, who stayed on Fleming County’s staff and essentially switched roles with McRoberts, won three district tournament titles as part of Fleming County’s Class of 2011. The Panthers are looking to claim that crown for the first time since the year after their graduation.
“We’re trying to take this program to new heights and build a culture here and see where we can go with it,” McRoberts said. “It may not be one year, it may not be the next couple years, but we’re gonna build a winning culture in Fleming County and see where we can take that.”
Senior Larkin McKee leads the Panthers’ pitching staff. He posted a 2.25 ERA in 37 1-3 innings last year, with 57 strikeouts.
Sophomore Nate Ruark assembled a 3.17 ERA, went 5-2 and fanned 42 batters in 34 innings. Hoss Morgan is back in fine form physically from injuries sustained in the accident that took his brother, McRoberts said. He struck out 32 hitters in 29 2-3 frames.
Jayden Argo and newcomer Seth Hickerson will fill out the Panthers’ rotation.
Senior Braden Clark (.267, 17 RBIs), junior Zach Fryman and freshman Dylan Doyle form a three-catcher rotation.
McKee will play shortstop. Ruark and Brady Faris are splitting time at second, Keaton Donahue and Tyler Miller are getting reps at first, and Austin James (.253 last year), Morgan and Miller will work at third.
James will also play right field and Argo is in center. Argo batted .299 and drove in 19 runs last year. “Any given pitch, he can hit it out of the park,” McRoberts said.
Levi Denton (.268, 18 stolen bases, 14 RBIs) plays left.
McRoberts, 28, played at the University of the Cumberlands. He works by day at the family-owned furniture store in Maysville.
Menifee County
The Wildcats are coming off a 3-24 slog, but according to Harper, Menifee County led in nearly half of those losses in the middle innings or later. So he is optimistic about the Wildcats’ chances of improvement.
“Last year, I had two guys that had played varsity ball, and that was it,” Harper said. “So yeah, we struggled. ... But I feel like, with last year’s experience, they’ve grown up, basically, and are more prepared to put responsibility on their shoulders to lead our team.”
Senior twins Austin and Alex Peck, who played last year for the first time since Little League, pace that group, Harper said.
Junior Brady Burberry leads the Wildcats’ pitching staff. Freshman Aiden Burden, junior Drew Egelston, eighth-grader Caleb Masters and senior Isaac Tackett will earn innings on the hill, too, Harper said.
Junior Logan Hurt catches. Egelston plays first base, Burberry is the second baseman, Masters is at short, and Burden and Alex Peck rotate at the hot corner.
The Peck twins and junior Grayson Brown patrol the outfield.
“I feel like our defense has gotten a lot better this year,” Harper said. “Last year, we had so many new kids that were learning positions.”
Egleston will be Menifee County’s No. 3 hitter, Harper said. Austin Peck, Hurt, Burberry and Brown will also be important offensively.
“I’ve got four or five kids that’s got some pop on them,” Harper said. “We’re gonna try to really rely on small ball and our speed, as far as trying to win games.”
Harper recognizes the challenges of the district, but aims for the Wildcats to get in that mix.
“It’s an uphill battle for us, but I feel like we’ve got a good core group of kids that’s gonna be competitive,” he said. “We’ve just gotta make sure we get the ball over the plate and catch our routine balls and just play smart.”
Rowan County
The Vikings’ hallmark during the last decade is Division I-caliber arms. That continues as senior Chase Alderman heads the Rowan County pitching staff. The difference this year is, having been a complementary piece to AJ Hacker and Mason Moore in years past, Alderman is the unquestioned rotation leader this season.
“Chase is Chase, man,” Collins said. “Nothing’s too big for him. He’ll take on that role without any issues.”
Alderman, an Eastern Kentucky signee, posted a 1.46 ERA and went 6-1 with 81 strikeouts over 38 1-3 innings last year. He also hit .492 with 34 RBIs, 17 extra base hits, 45 stolen bases and 56 runs scored.
Sophomore Hayden Mains (3.46 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 28 1-3 innings), senior Wyatt Welte (3-1, two saves, 2.87 ERA, 34 Ks, 31 2-3 innings), freshman Jayson Ingles (2.69 ERA, 13 innings) and sophomore Colby Wilburn (eight innings, no earned runs, two saves) will fill out Rowan County’s rotation, Collins said.
Senior Jacob Plank (.321, 23 RBIs in 2021), sophomore Chance Furnish (.288, 28 runs, 25 RBIs) and sophomore Hunter Hampton (.319, 18 RBIs) are competing for the catcher position.
Wilburn (.347, 42 runs, 26 RBIs) will be back at third base. Ingles, Alderman, eighth-grader Aaron Pennington and freshman Abram Norden play up the middle. Furnish, Plank and freshman Maguire Goldy are potential first basemen.
Mains (.370, 43 runs, 33 RBIs, five triples, 25 steals) is an outfielder, along with Alderman, Hampton and Ingles, among others.
Collins added sophomore Caleb Cooper, Furnish and Mains hit well in the preseason.
