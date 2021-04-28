Regardless of talent level or who schools are sending out to the baseball diamond this spring, each team is on a level playing field in one aspect.
Not having a season in 2020 created uncertainty and unknowns heading into 2021. In the 61st District, things were no different.
Rowan County is the defending district and region champion, and hasn’t lost a district contest since 2015 as they’ve reeled off 38 district wins in a row heading into a scheduled game today at Bath County.
With two Division I-bound pitchers suiting up in Morehead this year in Mason Moore (Kentucky) and Chase Alderman (Eastern Kentucky), the Vikings look to continue their district dominance.
“As long as Rowan County has those arms, they’re going to be the odds-on favorite,” Bath County coach Patrick Armitage said. “With two committed pitchers to UK and EKU, respectively, they are loaded in the pitching department.”
Rowan County
While the Vikings have two of the top talents in the state pitching, Rowan County will have to replace seven starters from the 2019 squad.
“Not having the 2020 season, everything is kind of open and up in the air right now,” coach Scott Collins said. “You don’t know what Bath, Fleming and Menifee have this year because that freshman they had in ’19 that’s a junior now, you don’t know how much they’ve developed and what they’ve got, so it’s really a big unknown this year for all of us.”
Having Moore and Alderman back certainly helps.
Moore went 9-2 as a sophomore with 54 innings logged and just nine earned runs surrendered. He struck out 83 and walked just nine while posting a 1.17 earned run average.
Alderman went 5-0 in 2019 with 30.2 innings pitched and a whopping 0.68 earned run average with 56 strikeouts and 15 walks given up.
Beyond that duo, Collins tabbed Nathan Goodpaster, Hayden Mains and Wyatt Welte as other pitching options, with others to come.
“We do have several other arms available, it’s just getting them out there and getting them looked at and seeing what they can do for us,” Collins said.
Junior Jacob Plank and sophomore Hunter Hampton will split time catching.
Senior Aiden Leuenberger has played shortstop but could also play second base this season.
Moore can play at first or third when he’s not on the mound, and Alderman can also man the hot corner. Junior Gavin Stanley is also a name mentioned for first baseman.
“It’s one of those unusual years where really everything is kind of open,” Collins said. “Until we get everyone out and see who is going to produce both offensively and defensively, we still have quite a few question marks.”
Senior Bradley Gardner can play anywhere on the field and might pitch some for the Vikings, too. Freshman Chance Furnish, Jayson Ingles and Colby Wilburn represent the freshman class as three players who Collins can see contributing.
Bath County
The Wildcats have finished as the district runner-up in each of the three most recent seasons.
Now, Bath County will try to replace 13 departing seniors over the last two seasons and will bring back zero everyday starters from 2019 from a group that combined for 80 wins.
“It’s kind of an odd mismatch,” Armitage said. “We’ve got upperclassmen that haven’t played because they’ve been playing behind really strong players. They’re getting a chance, and then we’ve got a really good group of freshmen and a couple sophomores that are extremely skilled that are going to be really good.”
The Wildcats boast a roster of 12 freshmen.
Zane Blevins is a noteworthy returner at pitcher. He went 3-2 in 2019 with a 5.07 earned run average and 33 strikeouts.
“He’s one of our senior pitchers and he’s kind of waited his turn much like most of our seniors have,” Armitage said.
Freshman Jayce Smith will pitch and catch. Seniors Peyton Rogers and Joseph Manley are two others that Armitage will turn to on the bump.
Corbin Sorrell is a freshman who can hold down third base and also pitch. Armitage said he is “a really good prospect at third base, and he’ll also be at the top part of our rotation as well and the top of our lineup.”
Sophomore Connor Carpenter looks to play first and Armitage said he’s a player “we expect to stabilize our infield.”
Beyond that, freshman Adam Whitt and Alex Crouch can also play in the infield though Armitage said the team will do a lot of mixing and matching.
Rogers, freshman Daniel Crouch and senior Caleb Rushing expect to be in the outfield.
Bath County expected to roll out one of the youngest lineups in the region last year, but had to wait for this year with the missed time.
“They’ve been the best sports ever about it,” Armitage said. “They understand the pressure they’re under, but they also understand that we as a coaching staff understand where they are as players and we’re just trying to get them ready.”
Menifee County
Though the Wildcats have a roster with just over 10 players on it, the Wildcats have some of the best speed in the region.
In 2019, Menifee County stole 152 bases, according to stats it reported to the KHSAA website.
“We’ve been very fortunate the last three or four years to have players that’s been blessed with a lot of speed,” Wildcats coach Donny Harper said. “That’s been one of the things that’s been one of our strongest assets.
“This year, hopefully it’s going to be the same. We’ve got probably seven or eight guys that have a lot of speed.”
Harper is hoping seniors Landon Burden and Jeremiah Masters can relish the leadership roles being asked of them in their final go-around. The two have been with the team since eighth grade.
Burden will be the ace for Menifee County and is a threat at the plate as he hit .433 and had a team-high 27 runs batted in back in 2019.
Beyond Burden, the Wildcats have some young pitchers waiting.
“We have two sophomore pitchers, Brady Burberry and Drew Egelston, who will be my two and three pitchers,” Harper said. “We’ve got a couple more that we’re working with, but we’re very young.”
Sophomore Logan Hurt will catch, and Gage Hatton will be the backup catcher.
Harper said Hurt has been a catcher throughout his baseball career, but this will be his first high school experience this season.
Masters moves from center field to shortstop this season after being stellar defensively in the outfield.
“He can absolutely fly, I don’t know that there’s anyone in the region faster than him,” Harper said.
Burberry and junior Seth Smallwood can play second base, while Egelston will play first.
Twin seniors Alex and Austin Peck are in their first years playing. Alex will play third and Austin will be in the outfield.
Rounding out the outfield for Menifee County are sophomore Grayson Brown and Gavin Sewell.
Fleming County
Attempts to reach Panthers coach Austin Hart for comment were unsuccessful.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Patrick Armitage (fifth year)
2019 record: 20-18
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’ve got upperclassmen that haven’t played because they’ve been playing behind really strong players. They’re getting a chance, and then we’ve got a really good group of freshmen and a couple sophomores that are extremely skilled that are going to be really good.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-Jackson City (W, 12-2); 30-Robertson County (W, 10-0)
APRIL
2-Owsley County (W, 16-1); 3-at Bourbon County (L, 12-2); 5-at West Carter (W, 17-6); 9-at Wolfe County (DH) (W, 12-3; L, 21-8); 10-Berea (DH) (W, 8-0; W, 11-3); 12-Menifee County (W, 7-1); 13-at Menifee County (W, 20-7); 15-at Elliott County (W, 11-5); 17-Bluegrass United (L, 10-0); 22-at Powell County (L, 4-1); 23-at Paris (L, 8-6); 26-at Jackson City (L, 17-13); 27-at Robertson County (L, 7-6); 29-Rowan County, Morgan County; 30-Fairview
MAY
1-TBA; 1-Breathitt County (David Iery Classic); 3-Fleming County; 4-at Fleming County; 7-at Fairview; 10-at East Carter; 11-at Lewis County (DH); 12-at Model; 14-at Owsley County; 15-George Rogers Clark; 17-Powell County; 19-at Montgomery County; 20-at Raceland; 21-Wolfe County; 22-at Morgan County; 24-Frankfort; 25-Elliott County; 27-Paris; 28-Rose Hill
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Austin Hart (fifth year)
2019 record: 7-21
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
MARCH
30-at Greenup County (L, 10-3)
APRIL
1-Bracken County (W, 4-0); 2-at Morgan County (W, 6-2); 3-Mason County L, 8-5); 5-at Paris (W, 9-2); 6-East Carter (L, 9-7); 7-at Pendleton County (W, 15-4); 10-Powell County (W, 13-3); 12-at Lewis County (L, 16-9); 13-at Harrison County (L, 13-4); 16-at Powell County (W, 9-2); 19-Paris (W, 12-8); 22-at Raceland (L, 6-1); 26-Rowan County (L, 18-5); 27-at Rowan County (L, 11-1); 30-Menifee County
MAY
1-at Bracken County; 3-at Bath County; 4-Bath County; 5-at Bourbon County; 7-Augusta, 10-Greenup County; 11-at Menifee County; 12-Mason County; 14-at West Carter; 15-Morgan County; 17-at Nicholas County; 19-at East Carter; 21-at Robertson County; 24-Bourbon County; 25-Harrison County; 26-Nicholas County; 28-at Estill County
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Donny Harper (second year)
2019 record: 11-16
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’ve been very fortunate the last three or four years to have players that’s been blessed with a lot of speed. That’s been one of the things that’s been one of our strongest assets. This year, hopefully it’s going to be the same. We’ve got probably seven or eight guys that have a lot of speed.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-at Raceland (L, 11-1)
APRIL
2-at Rowan County (DH) (L, 18-7, L, 15-0); 3-at Wolfe County (W, 14-2); 5-at Raceland (L, 13-3); 6-Owsley County (W, 13-12); 10-East Carter (L, 13-0); 12-at Bath County (L, 7-1); 13-Bath County (L, 20-7); 15-Morgan County (L, 6-4); 19-at Rose Hill Christian (L, 15-13); 20-Fairview (L, 7-3); 23-Magoffin County (L, 7-5); 26-Powell County (L, 10-5); 27-at Powell County (L, 17-7); 29-West Carter; 30-at Fleming County
MAY
3-at Wolfe County (DH); 4-at Nicholas County; 5-at Morgan County; 7-Rose Hill (DH); 10-Montgomer County; 11-Fleming County; 13-Nicholas County; 14-at East Carter; 17-Elliott County; 19-at Elliott County; 20-at Montgomery County; 25-at Fairview; 27-at Elliott County
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Scott Collins (fourth year)
2019 record: 39-4
Where season ended: State tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “Not having the 2020 season, everything is kind of open and up in the air right now. You don’t know what Bath, Fleming and Menifee have this year because that freshman they had in ’19 that’s a junior now, you don’t know how much they’ve developed and what they’ve got, so it’s really a big unknown this year for all of us.”
Schedule
APRIL
2-Menifee County (DH) (W, 18-7, W, 15-0); 3-Knott County Central (W, 12-2); 3-Powell County (W, 6-0); 6-at Greenup County (W, 8-3); 9-Mercer County (L, 12-5); 12-Fairview (W, 15-0); 16-Hazard (W, 11-1); 17-Breathitt County (W, 8-2); 17-Lewis County (W, 15-1); 20-Lexington Catholic (L, 12-0); 22-Ashland (W, 10-0); 24-at Powell County (W, 18-5); 26-at Fleming County (W, 18-5); 27-Fleming County (W, 11-1); 29-at Bath County; 30-at West Carter
MAY
3-Boyd County; 4-at Ashland; 6-Morgan County; 7-Perry County Central; 8-Estill County; 8-at Montgomery County; 10-at Mason County; 12-West Carter; 13-at Russell; 15-Bourbon County; 15-at East Carter; 18-Mason County; 20-at Morgan County; 22-Hazard; 22-Greenup County; 24-at Breathitt County; 26-at Lewis County