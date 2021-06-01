FLEMINGSBURG Monday's baseball line score didn't tell the whole story.
The empirical basics were easy to see: Rowan County won the 61st District Tournament over Fleming County, 4-1, on the Panthers' diamond. The Vikings' Mason Moore struck out 12, walked three and allowed just two hits, with none over the first 6 1-3 innings.
The grief both teams, their fans and coaches felt, however, was less observable. Especially Fleming County: Monday was the second game the Panthers played since senior catcher Buddy Morgan died Friday from injuries in a car accident 13 days earlier.
“At the end of the day, this is a game,” Rowan County coach Scott Collins said. “There's more important things in life. Hats off to Fleming County for playing as hard as they did this weekend.”
There were many tributes Monday.
Start with Rowan County players wearing white T-shirts bearing Morgan's No. 4 in black for two days.
Continue with Fleming County parent Gwen Hurst, whose son Grayson graduated, passing out pins bearing Morgan's likeness.
Finish with including Morgan on the All-Tournament Team and the postgame prayer, where both teams surrounded junior Hoss Morgan, Buddy's brother, who was in a wheelchair recovering from his injuries.
“The only thing I can say is thank you for loving my boys,” said Buddy's and Hoss's dad, Steven Morgan. “And, in Buddy's words, love each other and keep moving.”
Hoss Morgan was grateful for the support he felt and saw. “Buddy was a good person,” he said. “Everybody saw it.”
If there's a school that understands the pain of losing beloved athletes and coaches, it's Rowan County.
In a little more than four years, baseball and basketball star Justin Graham, coaches Keith and Allen Prater, super fan Hunter Mitchell and longtime coach and athletic director Ed Jones have died.
Moore talked to Hoss Morgan on Sunday.
“He asked me if I was throwing against them and if I could throw left-handed against them,” Moore, a righty, said. “We had a little fun there, and I told him if he needed anything, just text me; I'm a phone call away.”
For three innings, the Panthers (13-15) were Houdini-esque in the ways they escaped Rowan County scoring threats.
Levi Denton's sliding catch retired Rowan County's Aiden Leuenberger in the first inning, and a 6-4-3 double play squashed a rally.
In the second, Panthers pitcher Nate Ruark struck out Bradley Gardner, stranding Chance Furnish at first, and in the third, Hayden Mains's pop up left Colby Wilburn at third.
Rowan County (27-6) broke loose in the fourth when four walks and Nathan Goodpaster's single led to three runs. In the seventh, Gardner walked, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
Jayden Argo's seventh-inning double broke up Moore's no-hitter, and Ruark's single ended the shutout two batters later.
Fleming County coach Austin Hart said the grieving process will be “hard to get through.”
"We're still getting through it," Hart said. "I don't think it's (had) time to settle in yet.”
FLEMING CO. 000 000 1 – 1 2 1
ROWAN CO. 000 301 x – 4 4 0
Ruark, Argo (4), Conn (4) and Clark; Moore and Plank. WP-Moore; LP-Ruark. 2B-Argo (FC).
All-tournament team: Menifee County – Jeremiah Masters and Landen Burden; Bath County – Zane Blevins and Jayce Smith; Fleming County – Larkin McKee, Levi Denton and Buddy Morgan; Rowan County – Chase Alderman, Aiden Leuenberger and Nathan Goodpaster.
Most valuable player: Mason Moore, Rowan County.