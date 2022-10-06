FLEMINGSBURG What sprained right ankle?
Rowan County senior Blake Mullen recovered nicely. His two goals led the Vikings to the boys 61st District Tournament soccer title, a 3-0 win over Fleming County on Thursday at Panther Field.
Mullen injured his ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-0 semifinal win over Menifee County.
“I took the right precautionary measures,” Mullen said. “No doubt in my mind … no way I was sitting this game out.”
In the 18th minute, Rowan County (12-6-1) senior Braden Skirvin converted Wesley Besselman’s throw-in and beat Panther goalkeeper Brodie Knarr, who had a four-game shutout streak going into Thursday.
About 31 minutes later, Mullen, the Vikings’ leading scorer with 29 goals, sent Besselman’s nearly 50-yard entry pass behind Knarr.
Skirvin also assisted on Mullen’s second goal in the 69th minute.
“I prefer assists more, honestly,” said Skirvin, a transfer from Scott County. “I’m just more of an assister. I got the goal lucky; I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.”
Rowan County coach Ryan Neff was justifiably impressed with the win.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Neff said. “We finished the season really strong.”
Thursday’s loss notwithstanding, Fleming County (11-7-2) has many things of which to be proud. The Panthers had five straight wins going into Thursday – not bad for a group that started 0-3-1.
“We’re still a young team,” Fleming County coach Eric Thompson said. “We’ve got a lot of heart. We’ll be back next year. They gave a good effort; they just fell a little bit short, a couple unlucky goals.”
Fleming County’s best shots came late in the first half.
In the 30th minute, Parker Sills sent a shot from about 20 yards left of Rowan County keeper Brady Robinson. Not only did Robinson stop that, but about six minutes later he corralled Cannon Kielman’s offering from about 10 yards away.
There was another milestone. According to 16th Region officials assigner Charlie Charles, Paige Hurst, sisters Maisie and Maleah Hendrix and Morgan McNabb composed the first all-female quartet to work a district or region championship game.
All-Tournament Team
Bath County – Leslie McCoy.
Menifee County – Jeremiah Smallwood.
Fleming County – Brodie Knarr, William Burgess, Bo Adams, Mauricio Ocampo.
Rowan County – Cameron Crowe, Jackson Hughes, Braden Skirvin, Wesley Besselman.
Most Valuable Player – Blake Mullen, Rowan County.