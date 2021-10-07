DENNISTON Chase Alderman began Rowan County's soccer scoring.
Alderman ended Menifee County's hopes for a 61st District title, too. His penalty kick gave the Vikings a 3-1 edge (the Vikings and Wildcats were tied, 2-2, after 90 minutes of regulation and sudden-victory overtime) and their 21st straight trophy Wednesday at Botts Elementary School.
“It's tradition here,” Alderman said, “(Menifee County is) the best competition we've had in a long time.”
Alderman's offense was half the story; he was the goalkeeper in the penalty kicks, too.
“I was the goalkeeper all season last year,” Alderman said. “Not once this year. I play a lot of sports, I have good reflexes, and I'm long; that's just all it is.”
Rowan County's latest title was one of the most challenging– Menifee County knocked off the Vikings, 4-2, on Aug. 11. Coach Max Hammond II doesn't talk about the streak all that much.
“This year was kind of big because Menifee had a really good team this year and they were able to get on us,” Hammond said. “We knew we had to come out and play.”
Menifee County (14-3-1) relied on Jayden Cohelia (24 goals, 10 assists after Wednesday) and Dylan Adams (22 and 20), and they came through on Wednesday. Cohelia's corner kick found Adams, who beat Rowan County keeper Gavin Stanley.
Cohelia scored in the 49th minute on a direct free kick from about 35 yards out.
For much of the match, Menifee County keeper John-Tyler Perkins bedeviled the Vikings. Two saves stood out: in the 56th minute, Rowan County's Aaron Smart ran onto a ball left of the goal and watched Perkins scoop the ball; and in the 61st minute, when a Menifee County defender slipped and left Alderman pretty much alone, Perkins cut off the angle and made the save.
But in the 59th minute, however, Rowan County (13-3-1) needed less than 60 seconds to tie the score. Alderman's header skidded past Perkins, which Blake Mullen quickly followed with the equalizer.
“We were down 2-0 at that point, but we had our chances; we just weren't finishing at that point,” Alderman said. “Once Riley (Hutchinson) played that ball into me and I finished that one … we got the momentum.”
Menifee County coach John Perkins thought Rowan County was offside.
“We let one get away,” he said. “Maybe it doesn't matter what I think. They got it, we lost our heads, we did not gain our composure quick enough.
Menifee County missed its first two penalty kicks – Adams' shot sailed over the crossbar and into a weeping willow tree behind the goal, and Alderman denied Austin Peck.
“PKs got the best of us,” Coach Perkins said. “We've not practiced PKs much, so that's on us as coaches.”
After Rowan County's Aaron Smart missed, Will Carlisle and Riley Hutchinson scored on Rowan County's next two shots, and Cohelia beat Alderman to the upper right.
The Wildcats' Joseph Anderson sent a shot into the tree, Alderman's shot clinched the win.
Hammond was so sure Alderman would score, he got a head start off the bench to join the celebration.
“I was pretty confident in Chase when he got up there,” Hammond said. “I was starting whenever he approached the ball.”