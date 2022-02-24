FRENCHBURG Rowan County finally reached the .500 mark.
It couldn’t have come at a better time. The Vikings won their eighth straight 61st District Tournament title over Bath County, 65-57, Thursday at Menifee County’s E.C. Ballard Gymnasium.
What was more, Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker improved to 450-248 at Somerset and Rowan County.
Thacker wasn’t counting his wins, but he loved Rowan County’s turnaround from 6-14 at one point.
“We played with more confidence offensively,” Thacker said.
A familiar face – Rowan County’s Chase Alderman – led the Vikings with 20 points to go with 10 rebounds. Cody Collins added nine points and 14 boards.
“We (knew) all of their plays every time we came out on the floor,” Alderman said. “That’s huge.”
It wasn’t hard to surmise Bath County’s (26-4) downfall. The Wildcats were 18-of-50 from the field (36%) and out-rebounded 34-31 and surrendered 20 Rowan County bench points while scoring just eight.
All of which neutralized Bath County’s Tyler Buckhanon’s 14 points and 14 rebounds and Zack Otis’s 25 points.
“You look at the stat sheet,” Bath County coach Bart Williams said. “They shot 56%, we shot 36%. That’s hard to overcome.”
Rowan County’s Chris Gray accounted for 75% of the bench scoring. His 15 points included 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 2 on 3-pointers.
Thursday’s first quarter was a case of dueling 2-3 zones and a battle between the 6-foot-8 Buckhanon and the 6-5 Alderman. Buckhanon started with a 5-footer over Alderman, but Jayson Ingles’s 3-pointer gave Rowan County a 3-2 lead a little less than two minutes later.
Rowan County appeared unafraid of challenging Buckhanon and the rest of the Wildcats, and it didn’t matter from where the Vikings scored.
In order: Alderman converted an and-1, Colby Wilburn corralled Cody Collins’s full-court pass for a run-out layup, Wilburn hit a high-banking eight-foot jumper and Chris Gray’s free throw.
Result: Vikings, 11-4, on the way to a 13-6 lead after eight minutes.
Bath County’s first mini-run – Taylan Sorrell’s free throw and Buckhanon’s 5-footer – closed Rowan County’s lead to 13-9 a little more than a minute into the second quarter. Rowan County responded — Wilburn’s layup, four points from Alderman and Collins’ 3-pointer let the Vikings pull ahead 22-12.
The Vikings extended their lead to 30-20 at halftime with some serious fakery when Wilburn (10 points) pretended to shoot a 3 and drove for a five-foot layup. A couple minutes later, Alderman scored a layup over Buckhanon.
Bath County closed the Vikings lead to 37-34 on Otis’s 3-pointer with a little more than two minutes left in the third.
Weston Maxey’s 3 gave Rowan County a 44-35 lead after three quarters. In the fourth it was Gray’s turn to drain long, far ones – he hit two from the right corner.
ROWAN CO. 13 17 14 21 – 65
BATH CO. 6 14 15 22 – 57
Rowan Co. (65) — Ingles 5, Collins 9, Alderman 20, Hammonds 1, Wilburn 10, Maxey 5, Gray 15. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Gray 2, Ingles, Collins, Maxey). FT: 12-24. Fouls: 25.
Bath Co. (57) — Hill 1, Wilson 7, Buckhanon 14, Otis 25, Grigsby 2, Sorrell 6, McCoy 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Otis 3, Wilson, Sorrell). FT: 16-24. Fouls: 22.
All-Tournament team: Fleming County – Jayden Argo and Seth Hickerson; Menifee County – Eli Johnson and Trey Abner; Bath County – Zack Otis, Jordan Wilson and Tyler Buckhanon; Rowan County – Cody Collins, Chris Gray and Colby Wilburn.
Most Valuable Player: Chase Alderman, Rowan County.