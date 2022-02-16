The field has been finalized for the 63rd District Tournament, which begins on Monday at Russell High School.
Red Devils, the top seed in the girls field after a spotless district record in the regular season, will meet Greenup County in the opening contest at 6 p.m. No. 2 seed Lewis County plays Raceland at 8.
The Rams won the blind draw to become the No. 3 seed after they and the Musketeers ended with 1-5 district records.
The winners meet in the championship game on Thursday at 7.
On the boys side, the opening round games will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7. Host Russell faces Lewis County in the first game and Greenup County meets Raceland the following night.
The victors will square off for the district title on Feb. 25 at 7.
In the 61st District, Bath County’s current win total stands at 24 and host Lewis County in its regular-season finale tonight. It will be an all Wildcats opening round game when it plays Menifee County on Tuesday night following a girls matchup between the same two schools. The first game starts at 6 and the boys game is slated at 8 in Frenchburg.
Rowan County and Fleming County open the district tournament with a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game begins at 6 and the boys follow at 8 on Monday.
The girls championship game will be played on Wednesday night at 7, The boys final is scheduled on Thursday at the same time.