EASTERN Lawrence County wasn’t letting a little thing like a nine-point Floyd Central rally end its district tournament title streak.
The 58th District Tournament host Jaguars outscored the Bulldogs 23-14 in the fourth quarter to force overtime in the district tournament final on Thursday night. But Lawrence County kept pushing to finish off Floyd Central, 67-62.
The Bulldogs extended their string of district crowns to three — the first three in program history.
Kensley Feltner scored 36 points to pace Lawrence County (25-7), which was without Kaison Ward due to an injury sustained in the semifinals but compensated with “unbelievable effort,” coach Melinda Feltner said. Leandra Curnutte knocked in nine points and Sophie Adkins produced eight.
Grace Martin pitched in 22 points for Floyd Central (20-9). Jada Johnson dropped in 15 and Kamryn Shannon netted 11.
Both teams advance to next week’s 15th Region Tournament in Pikeville.
LAWRENCE CO. 16 13 15 14 9 — 67
FLOYD CENTRAL 17 8 10 23 4 — 62
Lawrence County (67) — Feltner 36, Adkins 8, Hammond 2, Curnutte 9, Nelson 6, Holt 3, Maynard 3, See. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Adkins 2, Curnutte 2, Holt). FT: 18-30. Fouls: 20.
Floyd Central (62) — Martin 22, Shannon 11, Harvel 4, J. Johnson 15, Compton 4, C. Johnson 6, Holle. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Martin). FT: 13-23. Fouls: 23.