EASTERN Lawrence County pressed all the right buttons in its 58th District semifinal clash with Prestonsburg on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs produced 22 and 20 points in the first and second quarters, respectively, and pulled away for an 81-50 victory at Floyd Central High School.
Kensley Feltner lead all scorers with 28 points for Lawrence County (24-7). The Dawgs placed four players in double figures. Leandra Curnutte tallied 18 points. Sophie Adkins contributed 13 points and Karson Ward added 11.
Faith Lazar had 22 points for Prestonsburg (21-9).
Lawrence County meets host Floyd Central in the district final today at 7.
PRESTONSBURG 11 8 18 13 — 50
LAWRENCE CO. 22 20 19 20 — 81
Prestonsburg (50) — Prater 8, Howard, Skeens 1, Mullins 9, Lazar 22, K. Tackett, A. Tackett 3, Jarrell 3, Fitzpatrick 4, Newsome, Stumbo, Lafferty, Brewer. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Mullins 2, Jarrell) FT: 17-22. Fouls: 20.
Lawrence County (81) — Feltner 28, Adkins 13, Ward 11, Hammond 2, Curnutte 18, Nelson 2, Holt 3, See, Maynard 2, Kitts 2, Bloomfield. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Adkins 3, Ward 3, Curnutte 3, Holt) FT: 15-21. Fouls: 18.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Lawrence County 91
Prestonsburg 61
EASTERN Lawrence County was hot in the first half on Tuesday night and sizzling in the second.
Already up 37-23 on Prestonsburg at intermission in the 58th District Tournament semifinals at Floyd Central, the Bulldogs piled up 54 points in the second half en route to a 91-61 victory, a berth in the district title game and a trip to the 15th Region Tournament.
Cody Maynard scored 21 points, Andrew Bloomfield added 18 and Kaden Gillispie delivered 16 for Lawrence County (24-6), which made 11 3-pointers.
Jacob Slone pitched in 20 points for the Blackcats (5-23). He made six treys.
The Bulldogs will meet the winner of tonight’s Betsy Layne-Floyd Central semifinal in the district tournament championship game on Friday night.
PRESTONSBURG 14 9 15 23 — 61
LAWRENCE CO. 21 16 26 28 — 91
Prestonsburg (61) — Meade 2, Napier 6, Varney 6, Halbert 9, Allen 4, Lawson 8, Salisbury 2, Slone 20, Jarvis 4, Sitdham, Little, Boyd, Fitch, Lewis. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Slone 6, Jarvis). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 16.
Lawrence County (91) — Maynard 21, Gillispie 16, T. Adkins 6, Lafferty 10, Bloomfield 18, Bellomy 4, Ratliff 5, Horn 3, Perry 8, Marcum, Davis. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Gillispie 3, Maynard 2, Perry 2, T. Adkins, Bloomfield, Ratliff, Horn). FT: 16-21. Fouls: 16.