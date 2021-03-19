STANVILLE Sophomore Kensley Feltner continued her torrid scoring streak in the 58th District championship game on Friday night.
Feltner tallied a career-high 47 points to guide Lawrence County to a 72-58 victory over Floyd Central and claim the Lady Bulldogs’ second straight district title at Betsy Layne High School.
Feltner has scored a total of 85 points in her two postseason games. Lawrence County will enter the 15th Region Tournament winning eight of its last nine games. Feltner is averaging a double-double and grabs 10 rebounds a night.
The Lady Dawgs just held a one-point lead over the Lady Jaguars at halftime. They broke open a close contest with 27 points in the final frame. Feltner made 17 of her 18 free throw attempts and recorded 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Kaison Ward added 10 points from Lawrence County (18-10).
Floyd Central (17-5) placed three players in double figures. Katie Jo Moore collected a team-high 22 points. Grace Martin added 17 points and Jada Johnson had 10.
LAWRENCE CO. 16 12 17 27 — 72
FLOYD CENTRAL 12 15 11 20 — 58
Lawrence County (72) — Feltner 47, Webb 3, Adkins 6, Ky. Ward 4, Ka. Ward 10, Holt, Hammond 2, Nelson. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Feltner 2, Adkins 2) FT: 24-28. Fouls: 16.
Floyd Central (58) — Moore 22, Shannon, Harvel 6, J. Johnson 10, Martin 17, Holle, O. Johnson 2, Compton 1. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Moore, J. Johnson, Martin) FT: 9-15. Fouls: 23.