EASTERN Lawrence County was hot in the first half on Tuesday night and sizzling in the second.
Already up 37-23 on Prestonsburg at intermission in the 58th District Tournament semifinals at Floyd Central, the Bulldogs piled up 54 points in the second half en route to a 91-61 victory, a berth in the district title game and a trip to the 15th Region Tournament.
Cody Maynard scored 21 points, Andrew Bloomfield added 18 and Kaden Gillispie delivered 16 for Lawrence County (24-6), which made 11 3-pointers.
Jacob Slone pitched in 20 points for the Blackcats (5-23). He made six treys.
The Bulldogs will meet the winner of tonight’s Betsy Layne-Floyd Central semifinal in the district tournament championship game on Friday night.
PRESTONSBURG 14 9 15 23 — 61
LAWRENCE CO. 21 16 26 28 — 91
Prestonsburg (61) — Meade 2, Napier 6, Varney 6, Halbert 9, Allen 4, Lawson 8, Salisbury 2, Slone 20, Jarvis 4, Sitdham, Little, Boyd, Fitch, Lewis. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Slone 6, Jarvis). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 16.
Lawrence County (91) — Maynard 21, Gillispie 16, T. Adkins 6, Lafferty 10, Bloomfield 18, Bellomy 4, Ratliff 5, Horn 3, Perry 8, Marcum, Davis. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Gillispie 3, Maynard 2, Perry 2, T. Adkins, Bloomfield, Ratliff, Horn). FT: 16-21. Fouls: 16.