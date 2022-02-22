PAINTSVILLE Johnson Central, which dropped both regular season meetings with Paintsville, led the Tigers by 12 points midway through the third quarter on their home floor in the 57th District Tournament girls semifinals on Monday night.
And the Golden Eagles were still up five in the final minute of play.
Then Paintsville got cooking.
The Tigers connected on seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a span of 10 seconds inside the final minute, en route to a 57-56 thriller at Paul R. Setser Fieldhouse.
Ava Hyden scored 16 points for Paintsville (18-11), connecting on five treys. Her fifth got the Tigers within two at the 58-second mark, reported Appalachian Newspapers Inc., and Emilea Preece's fourth triple 10 seconds later put Paintsville ahead.
Johnson Central got the ball back down one with 13 seconds to go and had a trey in the air for the lead in the final moments, but it didn't go down and Paintsville collected the rebound.
Preece scored 13 points. Camryn Helton added 14 and Kylie Kinner produced 11.
Clara Blair scored 14 points and Becca Wright had 11 for the Golden Eagles (6-20).
Paintsville advances to the district final on Thursday against Martin County, a 52-38 winner over Magoffin County earlier Monday.
PAINTSVILLE 12 5 12 28 -- 57
J. CENTRAL 10 12 12 22 -- 56
Paintsville (57) -- Helton 14, Kinner 11, Hyden 16, Mulcahy 3, Preece 13, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 15 (Hyden 5, Preece 4, Kinner 3, Helton 2, Mulcahy). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 16.
Johnson Central (56) -- Blair 14, T. McKenzie 9, Vannoy 9, Wright 11, K. McKenzie 5, Younce 1, Stambaugh 7, Thacker. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Blair 4, Vannoy 3, K. McKenzie). FT: 10-17. Fouls: 15.